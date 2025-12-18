The intersection of Hollywood royalty John Travolta and the Presley dynasty has long been a subject of public fascination, but a new legal filing has introduced a claim that challenges the very foundations of two of entertainment's most famous families. Allegations surfacing from a fractured business relationship suggest that the ties between the Travoltas and the Presleys are far more than just social.

Brigitte Kruse, Priscilla Presley's former business partner, is suing her son, Navarone Garcia, for breach of contract. However, her filings include shocking allegations linking Priscilla's granddaughter, Riley Keough, to the parentage of Travolta's youngest child.

The Alleged Biological Link Between Ben Travolta And Riley Keough

According to the legal documents filed by Kruse and obtained by TMZ, John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, had a hard time getting pregnant for the third time. They reportedly turned to Riley Keough to help expand their family. The claim asserts that the couple used Keough's donated eggs to conceive their son, Ben, 15, who was born in November 2010.

Travolta's wife, Preston, was already 48 when she got pregnant with their youngest child. Due to her age, many highlighted it as a 'miracle' pregnancy. However, Kruse's filings suggest that it was not all-natural because the conception was carefully orchestrated using Keough's eggs, making her Ben's biological mum.

Kruse claimed she obtained the information from Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband, Michael Lockwood. Travolta and Preston allegedly wanted to use Lisa Marie's eggs but then had a change of heart, realising that they no longer wanted 'eggs with heroin.'

It's unclear whether Travolta and Preston used Lisa Marie's eggs and if they produced a child.

Financial Rewards For The Alleged Egg Donation

The allegations do not stop at the biological connection between Travolta, Preston, and Keough. Kruse also alleged that Lisa Marie's daughter was paid a hefty price for her eggs.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star allegedly received an old Jaguar and was compensated between $10,000 - $20,000 for the agreement.

The court document also included a handwritten note, and on it were the words 'Ben Travolta,' 'CA Fertility Partners,' 'Kelly Preston carried baby,' 'Old Jaguar,' '$10,000-$20,000/medical bills paid,' 'DR.' Mars (deceased),' and 'Anita nurse.'

The shocking allegation implies a transactional relationship between the two families that extends far beyond a simple act of altruism.

Priscilla Denies Allegation Linking Riley to Ben

Lisa Marie Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, vehemently denied Kruse's claim that her granddaughter, Riley Keough, donated eggs to Travolta and Preston for their son, Ben, through her attorneys. Priscilla called the allegation 'shameful' and claimed that Kruse resorted to such antics 'after losing motion after motion in this case.'

Priscilla's lawyers, Marty Singer and Wayne Harman, also criticised Kruse, Kevin Fialko and their co-conspirators who allegedly 'have demonstrated that there is no bar too low, no ethical line that they are unwilling to cross in an effort to cause further pain to Priscilla Presley and her family' and stressed that the allegations against Keough 'have absolutely nothing to do with the claims in this case.'

John Travolta's Connection to the Presley Dynasties

John Travolta's connection to the Presley family is well-documented. He has been seen with them on multiple occasions; however, many thought their relationship was deeply rooted in friendship.

Travolta was among Lisa Marie Presley's close friends. He was with her during the significant moments of her life, providing care and support. When she died, he penned a short but loving tribute for her on social media.

'Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again,' Travolta wrote on Instagram in January 2023. He also added, 'My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.'

If the allegation was true, Travolta's relationship with the Presleys would be reframed as a complex family secret involving the next generation of their family line.