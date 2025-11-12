The world of social media, often defined by cheerful perfection, went suddenly and tragically silent. Just three days after celebrating his ninth wedding anniversary, food influencer Michael Duarte, known to millions as @FoodWithBearHands for his wholesome BBQ content, passed away at the age of 36.

His death, described by loved ones only as a 'horrible incident' while travelling in Texas, has left his immediate family shattered and his vast online community reeling.

Duarte's life, centred on family, food, and fun, was abruptly cut short on Saturday, 8 November. The tragedy has cast an immense and unanticipated financial weight onto his widow, Jessica, and their 6-year-old daughter, Oakley.

In response, Duarte's devoted fanbase swiftly mobilized a massive GoFundMe campaign, turning collective grief into a tangible act of support for the family he left behind.

Michael Duarte's Final Journey: How GoFundMe Funds Three Key Costs

The financial support pouring in via GoFundMe is a heartbreaking measure of the community's love. As of 12 November, the campaign had already surged past half of its goal, raising more than $63,000 towards the $100,000 target. The funds are urgently needed to cover immediate and long-term costs that 'This heartbreak came without warning.'

The donations are intended to tackle three key financial areas:

As Michael Duarte died during a trip in Texas, the first crucial expense is the logistics and cost of bringing his body back home to California, where his family resides. Transferring remains across state lines is an expensive and complex undertaking that Jessica Duarte is now solely responsible for incurring. Immediate Funeral Expenses: The funds will cover the costs associated with the funeral, the plans for which remain undecided as the family navigates their initial grief.

The funds will cover the costs associated with the funeral, the plans for which remain undecided as the family navigates their initial grief. Long-Term Family Stability: Crucially, the campaign aims to ensure Jessica and Oakley find 'comfort, stability, and a reminder that they are not carrying this weight alone' in the months and years ahead. This provision addresses the sudden loss of Michael Duarte's income and stability.

The Heartbreak: Jessica Duarte's Emotional Instagram Tribute

The sheer velocity of the community's giving—raising $63,000 in just four days—is a powerful testament to the genuine connection Duarte forged with his audience.

His wife, Jessica Duarte, used Instagram to share a deeply personal and emotional message just a day after the tragic loss. Her words articulated the profound shock and pain the family is navigating: 'It's been 24 hours since my world came crashing down. I'm numb, angry, and depressed. Words can't describe this kind of pain,' she wrote.

Jessica contrasted his public identity with the profound loss of her partner, stating, 'To the world, you were food with bare hands, but to us, you were a loving husband and father. You didn't deserve this. I will love you forever, and I will be strong for our daughter.'

She closed her public appeal with a request for prayers and a heart-wrenching final farewell: 'If everyone can stop and please pray for our family. To my husband, I will miss you...until we meet again. 💔'.

The family, while deeply thanking the public for the 'love and support as they grieve through this tragic loss,' continues to rely on the community's generosity to secure the future for young Oakley.

For many fans, donating to the GoFundMe initiative is the only way to honour the legacy of a creator who always prioritised family and kindness.