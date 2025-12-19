Ed Sheeran has never tried to look like a fitness influencer, and that, it turns out, is exactly why his latest transformation worked.

The 34-year-old Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has revealed how he lost 14kg by rejecting extreme diets and Hollywood body ideals, instead building a routine that fits fatherhood, touring life and long-term health.

Speaking as the cover star of Men's Health UK, the 'Shape of You' singer said the shift was driven less by aesthetics and more by stamina, recovery and the simple desire to keep up with his children while surviving two-hour stadium shows night after night.

The singer conducted his training primarily at his home in Suffolk and in hotel gyms during his global 'Mathematics' tour, under the guidance of performance coach Matt Kendrick.

After reaching 15 stone at his heaviest, the father-of-two admitted to feeling 'gross' and sluggish. The shift toward a healthier lifestyle became a necessity when he realised he lacked the stamina for his two-hour stadium sets and struggled to keep up with his young daughters.

Eschewing the restrictive 'all-or-nothing' diets common in Hollywood, Sheeran opted for a 'real-world' strategy that allows for his love of red wine and occasional takeaways, provided they are balanced with consistent and heavy exercise.

Fatherhood as the Ultimate

The primary motivation for hitting the gym was far removed from the typical pop star image. Sheeran revealed that becoming a father to his daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, provided a 'wake-up call' regarding his physical resilience. He admitted that in his thirties, he began to feel the 'creaks and cracks' of a decade spent touring, often pulling muscles or losing his voice due to poor general health.

His current routine is built around 'functional fitness' exercises that help him pick up his children without injuring his back. This shift in mindset moved the goalposts from aesthetic perfection to 'superhuman' performance on stage. Kendrick noted that Sheeran's 'secret weapon' was a 5:00 a.m. run, a habit the singer jokingly dubbed 'the only hour of peace in Suffolk'. By focusing on how his body felt rather than how it looked in the mirror, Sheeran managed to bypass the mental burnout that often accompanies drastic weight-loss attempts.

The 'No-Extremes' Training Philosophy

Under the guidance of his trainer, Sheeran adopted a 'German Body Composition' approach. This involves pairing upper- and lower-body movements with minimal rest to stimulate a high metabolic response. However, the singer remained firm on one point: he would not give up his social life or his favourite foods. Sheeran confirmed he still adheres to a 'two-days-on, one-day-off' rule for alcohol, allowing him to enjoy the local pub culture without derailing his fitness progress.

Sheeran has become an unlikely advocate for reformer Pilates, a practice he finds essential for recovery during tours. This exercise helps maintain the flexibility needed for his constant movement on stage without the 'brutal' impact of heavy powerlifting. By diversifying his training to include swimming and running, he has kept his routine engaging.

Overcoming the Industry 'Six-Pack' Pressure

In a refreshing display of honesty, Sheeran discussed the 'uncomfortable' pressure of being compared to his peers in the music industry.

During the height of the 'One Direction wave,' he recalled feeling self-conscious about his lack of a six-pack, a struggle he linked to his history of disordered eating and 'binging.

He specifically cited his 2017 'Shape of You' music video as a period of intense anxiety, where he felt 'pressure to be a certain size' despite the song's message. He admitted that for years, he felt madly uncomfortable talking about his body image, but now feels it is essential for men to be open about these 'shameful' topics.

While he joked that he is still 'messing up' his quest for visible abs because he 'loves beer too much,' the singer maintains that he is in the best shape of his life. His 14kg weight loss stands as a testament to the power of a 'middle-ground' approach.

By rejecting the pressure to look like a fitness model and focusing instead on being a fit father and a resilient performer, Sheeran has found a sustainable rhythm that finally sticks.