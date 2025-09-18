Jimmy Kimmel's run as a late-night staple has come to an end, after ABC confirmed the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the wake of his controversial remarks about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The decision has sparked fierce debate online, with supporters defending Kimmel's outspoken humor while critics argue the network had little choice. The announcement marks the end of one of the longest-running late-night franchises in US television.

Kimmel, 57, first rose to fame with irreverent comedy on The Man Show before launching Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003. Over two decades, he became known for viral skits, tearful monologues and headline-grabbing interviews. He also hosted the Oscars three times, earning both praise and criticism for his blend of political jokes and sharp one-liners. The controversy surrounding his comments about Kirk, however, has cast a shadow over his career, raising questions about where he will go next.

Reactions to the cancellation have been swift across social media and the entertainment world. Fans have shared highlights from his most memorable sketches, while critics say his sharp political edge was always bound to catch up with him. Industry insiders note that Kimmel remains one of the most recognisable faces in late-night, but with ABC closing the curtain, speculation has already begun about whether he might pivot to streaming, podcasts or other platforms.