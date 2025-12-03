Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly caught in an emotional bind as tensions between his wife, Nicola Peltz, and the Beckham family continue to simmer, with insiders claiming he feels 'trapped' and scared of upsetting his wife.

The 26-year-old has allegedly grown increasingly distant from David and Victoria Beckham, missing major family milestones and communicating primarily through his grandmother, Jackie Adams.

According to sources cited across US and UK outlets, Brooklyn deeply misses home but feels unable to navigate the widening rift fuelled by the long-standing Nicola–Victoria feud. The situation has reportedly become so strained that some insiders privately refer to him as 'the hostage'.

Rising Tension As Brooklyn Distances Himself From The Beckhams

Brooklyn's struggle reportedly intensified following his April 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, which first exposed the fractures between the two families. He has since been absent from several major events, including David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations and the ceremony marking his father's knighthood.

According to insiders, Brooklyn now communicates mostly through Jackie Adams, a sign of how serious the disconnect has become.

His life is rooted in the United States, close to Nicola's base in Miami and Los Angeles, creating both a physical and emotional distance from his British family.

Reports suggest some close to the Beckhams believe Brooklyn has been absorbed into the Peltz family orbit, overshadowed by the influence of billionaire patriarch Nelson Peltz.

The Billion-Dollar Influence And A Marriage Under Pressure

Sources claim Brooklyn feels isolated by the sheer scale of the Peltz family's wealth and presence. Nelson Peltz, 83, whose estimated net worth exceeds £1.3 billion, reportedly casts a long shadow over the couple's dynamic.

Brooklyn's shifting career attempts—from photography to modelling to a widely criticised online cooking show—have sparked further debate, with some insiders alleging the Peltz camp has steered him away from engagements linked to the Beckham brand.

The couple's August 2025 vow renewal in the US, reportedly attended exclusively by Peltz-family guests, only deepened speculation that Brooklyn has become increasingly dependent on Nicola's world. Their £10.5 million Los Angeles home is also reportedly majority-owned by Nicola.

The Wedding Dress Feud That Still Haunts The Families

At the centre of the long-running feud is the infamous wedding dress incident. Nicola opted for a Valentino Haute Couture gown instead of a design from Victoria Beckham's fashion house.

Nicola later said Victoria's atelier could not meet the timeline, but insiders from the Peltz side claim Victoria withdrew without informing Nicola directly.

Tensions escalated with reports that Victoria hijacked the mother-son dance by arranging an emotional performance from Marc Anthony. A resurfaced TikTok of brothers Romeo and Cruz mimicking Nicola's voice added yet another layer to the dispute.

Brooklyn Reportedly Misses Home But Fears Upsetting Nicola

Despite public declarations of harmony, anonymous sources claim Brooklyn misses his family deeply but worries any effort to reconnect may anger Nicola. The Beckhams, reportedly heartbroken, are said to be eager to rebuild the relationship.

For now, however, the Beckham heir appears firmly rooted in the Peltz orbit, balancing loyalty, love and the pressure of living between two powerful families.