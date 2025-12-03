A new Netflix documentary has reignited one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries, alleging that Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid a $1 million bounty for the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996.

The docuseries, titled The Reckoning, features insider testimony, court records, and archival footage to examine long-standing claims linking the music mogul to the rapper's death.

The allegations, which Combs has consistently denied, centre on testimony from Duane 'Keefe D' Davis, the sole surviving suspect in Tupac's killing, who claims the Bad Boy Records founder offered the bounty to eliminate both Tupac and Death Row Records boss Suge Knight.

What Does the Documentary Allege?

According to the Netflix series, Combs allegedly placed a $1 million bounty on Tupac's life amid the bitter East Coast-West Coast rap rivalry of the 1990s.

The documentary reportedly draws on testimony from Keefe D, who has repeated these claims in interviews dating back to 2008 and, according to reports, in recent court filings.

Davis allegedly told federal agents that Combs offered the sum to have Tupac and Knight killed, using the phrase that he would give anything for 'those dudes' heads'.

The series also features accounts from former Bad Boy Records staff, including rapper Mark Curry, who alleges Combs manipulated the rivalry between his label and Death Row Records. Curry claims Combs 'flourished in the turmoil' and used the conflict to consolidate power within the industry.

The Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur was shot on 7 September 1996 after attending the Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. He died six days later, aged 25. The case remained unsolved for decades until Keefe D was arrested and charged with murder in September 2023. Davis has pleaded not guilty and is currently awaiting trial.

The killing has long been linked to the East Coast-West Coast feud between Death Row Records, led by Suge Knight, and Bad Boy Entertainment, founded by Combs. The documentary revisits this rivalry, suggesting it was deliberately inflamed for commercial and personal gain.

The Notorious B.I.G. Connection

The series also touches on the murder of Christopher Wallace, known as The Notorious B.I.G., who was killed in Los Angeles in March 1997, just six months after Tupac's death.

Some insiders featured in the documentary allege the two killings were connected, though no charges have ever linked them officially. Both cases remain among the most high-profile unsolved murders in music history.

Legal Status and Public Reaction

Combs currently faces no charges related to Tupac's murder. Legal experts quoted in coverage of the documentary suggest testimony alone may be insufficient for prosecution, particularly given the passage of time. However, the allegations have sparked intense debate online, with hashtags including #TupacMurder trending globally following the series' release.

For younger audiences, the documentary offers a window into the volatile 1990s rap scene. For long-time fans, it reopens wounds that have never fully healed, keeping the legacy of Tupac Shakur and the questions surrounding his death firmly in the spotlight.

Editorial Note: All bounty allegations are attributed to documentary testimony and court filings. Combs has not been charged and denies involvement. Claims require independent verification.