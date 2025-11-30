The highly anticipated sequel to the film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, Wicked For Good, was a box office success. With the story arcs of Glinda and Elphaba seemingly complete, fans are now wondering what may be next for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Following the recent premiere of Wicked For Good, there are reportedly more plans to bring more Wicked films forward. The second half of the two-part screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical of the same name was a box office success worldwide. Wicked For Good has already brought in around £193 million (estimated over $255 million) globally.

More Wicked Universe Movies Possible

Speaking to Vulture, Universal's chief marketing officer Michael Moses hinted at plans to bring more movies set in the same universe.

'Because of Wicked's success but also the fanship, we almost have a responsibility to figure out how we can continue in this universe,' said Moses. 'Have we figured it out yet? No. But there are things underway.'

Stephen Schwartz, the original composer and lyricist for the Broadway musical seemed to echo Moses' comments. Schwartz told The Ankler that he and Tony-winning writer Winnie Holzman, who also co-wrote both film versions, are working 'on ideas that aren't a sequel to "Wicked."'

'I think the Glinda and Elphaba story feels complete, but there are other aspects that could be explored,' said Schwartz. 'Gregory Maguire, the original "Wicked" novelist, has several books, for example. But there's another idea that Winnie and I are discussing: Not a sequel, but an adjunct. Let me put it that way.'

Ariana Grande Updates Fans on Music Career

With Schwartz's comments on Glinda and Elphaba's character arcs in 'Wicked' seeming complete, fans are wondering what Grande and Erivo will be doing next. Last week, Grande hinted what might happen to her music career moving forward in an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast. Grande shared that her music career might take a backseat following the release of Wicked For Good and her upcoming tour.

'The last 10 or 15 years will look very different from the ones that are coming up,' Grande shared. 'I don't want to say anything definitive.'

'I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour,' Grande continued. 'But I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long, long time. I'm going to give it my all, and it's going to be beautiful. I think that's why I'm doing it, because I'm like, "One last hurrah!"'

Grande will embark on her Eternal Sunshine tour in 2026, which will accompany her 2024 album of the same name. The tour will begin in Oakland, California on 6 June 2026 and will end at the O2 Arena in London on 1 September, 2026.

Cynthia Erivo Will Return to the Stage

Erivo will be making her return to the stage in London in 2026. The actress will star in a one-woman stage adaptation of 'Dracula' between 4 February 2026 and 31 May 2026. Erivo will be portraying all 23 characters in this iteration of Bram Stoker's novel.

She will also be appearing in several other movies, two of which will be premiering in 2027. Erivo will join Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Damson Idris, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the big-screen adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone. She will also be part of an animated film, Bad Fairies and in another movie adaptation: this time, of the play Prima Facie, filming of which has wrapped in London.