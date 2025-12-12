Michigan has fired head football coach Sherrone Moore following an investigation into his inappropriate relationship with a staff member, a scandal that culminated in his arrest for alleged assault just hours later. In the Sherrone Moore scandal, he lost his £4.5 million ($6 million) annual salary and forfeited a £10.5 million ($13.9 million) buyout, all unfolding in less than 12 hours on 10 December 2025.

The rapid downfall has shocked the college football community, coming on the heels of the team's recent performances and previous controversies.

The Investigation and Firing

The University of Michigan announced Moore's termination on Wednesday, stating that credible evidence showed he engaged in an 'inappropriate relationship with a staff member.' This violated university policy, with zero tolerance for such conduct. Reports suggest the affair involved a recruiting department staffer, who received a massive pay raise between 2024 and 2025, raising questions about favoritism.

The scandal came to light via an outside tip to athletic director Warde Manuel, prompting multiple meetings with the board of regents over the past few weeks. Moore, 39 and married with three young daughters, had been under scrutiny amid the team's 17-8 record over two seasons, a step back from the 2024 national championship win. The firing for cause means no payout, a significant financial hit hardly a surprise in light of the evidence.

This adds to Michigan's recent controversies, including a sign-stealing scandal where Moore was suspended for three games and deleted 52 text messages with former analyst Connor Stalions, the operation's key figure. Allegations also include the affair leading to a pregnancy, with Moore reportedly purchasing Plan B via DoorDash.

The University of Michigan’s investigation into Sherrone Moore’s “inappropriate relationship with a staff member” began shortly after the U-M athletic department received an anonymous tip from a DoorDash driver which stated that he’d personally delivered Plan B to Moore’s office. — Scott Hughes (@ScottHughesCBB) December 10, 2025

The Assault Allegations and Arrest

Hours after the firing, police detained Moore following reports of an assault in Ann Arbor at 4:10pm ET. The alleged victim, believed to be the same staffer, claimed Moore attacked her and had stalked her for months. Dispatch audio revealed the woman feared for her safety.

Moore was booked into Washtenaw County Jail at 8:30pm, with no charges filed yet as of 12 December 2025. Reports indicate Moore was suicidal following the police involvement. On X, verified account MLFootball described the scandal as 'insane' in a video post highlighting the craziness.

THIS IS INSANE.



The Sherrone Moore scandal gets crazier.



😳😳😳

pic.twitter.com/CWiz5qMa8S — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 11, 2025

This escalation turned a personnel issue into a criminal matter, hardly surprising given the intensity of the allegations. The sequence of events: rumors circulated throughout 2025, investigation launched weeks ago, staffer interviewed Wednesday morning, firing in the afternoon, arrest in the evening.

Financial and Career Ramifications

By being fired for cause, Moore forfeited his buyout and future earnings, a massive loss. Former players urged the program to move forward from the scandal. Moore's net worth, around £21.1 million ($28 million), will take a hit from legal fees and lost opportunities. The scandal echoes past cases like Mel Tucker's firing at Michigan State for phone sex with an activist, or Bobby Petrino's dismissal at Arkansas after an affair and motorcycle crash.

'When the findings of a University investigation into Coach Moore's behavior were presented on Wednesday, we immediately terminated his employment,' said university president Domenico Grasso.

Biff Poggi steps in as interim coach for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas on 31 December. The university emphasises quick action and the ongoing investigation to uncover all facts. As the Sherrone Moore scandal unfolds, Michigan seeks stability amid yet another controversy in its storied program.