A California man's homemade pizza business has gone viral, with weekly orders selling out in under 30 seconds. AJ Miller makes just 15 pizzas a week from his San Diego apartment, yet more than 3,500 people are reportedly on his waiting list. His small-scale venture, Echo Apizza, has attracted growing attention online.

From Job Loss to Pizza Success

Miller, originally from Connecticut, moved to San Diego in 2020 but struggled to find pizza that matched the East Coast flavours he grew up enjoying. He began experimenting with homemade recipes, documenting his progress on social media.

His videos drew interest from prospective customers eager to try his creations. After losing his marketing job during the summer of 2026, Miller decided to turn his passion into a business.

What began as a text list of 75 interested customers eventually led to the creation of Echo Apizza. Miller named the business after his favourite style, New Haven-style 'apizza', which he described as similar to New York-style pizza.

New Haven-style pizza has roots dating back to the early 20th century. According to PMQ, the style emerged in the 1920s. Traditionally baked in coal-fired brick ovens, it is distinguished by its thin, crispy crust and signature charred edges.

Demand quickly outpaced what his apartment kitchen could produce. Miller has amassed more than 120,000 Instagram followers, with his homemade pizzas attracting widespread attention online. 'I think people do like what they can't get, so the exclusivity does play into it a bit,' Miller told Axios.

How Miller Makes His Pizzas in a Home Oven

Miller prepares his pizzas using a domestic oven rather than the commercial oven typically found in pizzerias. He heats his home oven to 550°F, baking the pies on a heavy steel plate before finishing them under the broiler for signature blistered edges.

His dough undergoes a three-day cold fermentation, while ingredients include produce sourced from local suppliers. The process took years of experimentation before Miller felt confident selling his creations. 'It took a couple years to really perfect my craft,' he said. 'I don't think anything's ever perfect, so I do think there's little tweaks that I make each time, and it could always be better.'

🍕 A guy in San Diego makes pizza in an ordinary home oven. Now 3,500 people are on the waiting list



No restaurant, no professional pizza oven, and no delivery. Just a guy named AJ, his home kitchen, and pizzas that sell out in less than a minute.



Customers are limited to one… pic.twitter.com/TY0L6SaKbO — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 6, 2026

Demand Grows as Miller Slowly Expands Pizza Production



Miller initially limited production to 15 pizzas a week, with customers collecting their orders on Fridays. He has since indicated that he is trying to increase output to meet demand.

Each pizza costs between $25 and $30, depending on the toppings, making limited availability the biggest obstacle for prospective customers. He said that the business generates a profit, although earnings remain insufficient to support him financially. For now, he has resisted dramatically expanding production, preferring to grow gradually while maintaining quality.

Meanwhile, enthusiastic customers continue spreading the word online. 'Found a guy in San Diego who makes pizza out of his apartment oven, and it literally changed my life,' one Reddit user wrote.

Miller has also responded to customers frustrated by the limited availability, saying he has been trying to increase weekly orders to between 30 and 40 pizzas. 'I know it's not enough still, but I'm trying lol,' he wrote on Reddit. He also encouraged pizza enthusiasts to make their own pies at home, saying that with the right equipment and enough practice, anyone could produce restaurant-quality results.