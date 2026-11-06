The White House has warned that Democrats could seek to reverse 13 parts of President Donald Trump's agenda after winning control of both chambers of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections.

In a statement published on Wednesday, 4 November, the administration listed policies it expects Democrats to challenge during the final two years of Trump's presidency. Titled 'President Trump Will Again Defy the Odds, the Fake News, and the Radical Left,' it predicted attempts to undo measures covering immigration, taxation, law enforcement, energy, social policy and federal spending.

The warning followed the Associated Press calling Democratic victories in both the House of Representatives and Senate. The result gives the party greater power to investigate the administration, scrutinise officials and challenge its legislative priorities. However, the White House did not identify specific Democratic bills behind each of its 13 predictions.

The 13 Policies Identified by the White House

The administration said Democrats would try to reopen the southern border, raise taxes, weaken law enforcement and reverse mass deportations. It also predicted efforts to revive the Green New Deal and undo policies it credits with increasing US energy production.

The remaining targets concern reversing restrictions on gender-related medical treatment for minors, reinstating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, rebuilding what the administration calls a 'censorship regime' and reversing federal efforts to tackle waste, fraud and abuse.

The list also accuses Democrats of seeking to protect undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes, expand the Supreme Court and launch another impeachment attempt against Trump.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump said what everybody has been thinking “Our Elections are so CROOKED you have no idea”



HE IS ABSOLUTELY CORRECT pic.twitter.com/O4rIt08Ol2 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 5, 2026

These are the White House's characterisations of what Democrats might pursue, not an agreed opposition programme. Its statement provides no named sponsors, proposed legislation or timetable for the predicted reversals.

Democrats Gain New Oversight Powers

Democratic control of congressional committees will allow the party to hold hearings, request documents and issue subpoenas during investigations. The AP reported that party leaders are considering inquiries into senior officials and scrutiny of Trump's family finances. Impeachment has also been raised, although the article does not establish that party leaders have agreed to pursue it.

Trump has said he will veto legislation passed by the Democratic-controlled Congress. Congress can override a presidential veto, but only with a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate. That threshold makes major legislative reversals difficult without Republican support.

Democrats can still use committee powers to examine administration decisions, question officials and bring information into public view. They may also advance legislation where enough members agree, although any bill would face a presidential veto.

Cost of Living Among Democratic Priorities

Democratic leaders have indicated that affordability will be an immediate priority. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries told the AP that members broadly supported reversing Medicaid cuts and extending tax credits under the Affordable Care Act. The party's majority includes moderate and progressive members, who will need to agree on which proposals to pursue.

The White House statement does not explain how it reached each of its 13 predictions. The next Congress, due to begin in January 2027, will show which claims develop into legislative proposals or investigations and how far Democrats can challenge Trump's agenda before the end of his presidency.