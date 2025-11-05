Netflix's One Piece has found its Ace. Xolo Maridueña, best known for his breakout role as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai and for leading DC's Blue Beetle, will portray Portgas D. Ace in the upcoming third season of the hit live-action adaptation. Production is set to resume later this year in Cape Town, South Africa, following the show's early renewal in August. He joins new cast addition Cole Escola, who was recently announced as Bon Clay, adding more fan-favourite characters to the expanding Grand Line saga.

Maridueña's casting marks another strong addition to Netflix's in-house talent roster. Having already showcased his charisma and emotional depth in Cobra Kai and Blue Beetle, he seems well-suited to capture Ace's fiery yet compassionate spirit. In Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga, Ace is introduced as Luffy's older brother and a legendary pirate whose journey plays a crucial role in shaping the series' future events. His arrival during the Arabasta arc signals one of the most anticipated live-action moments among fans.

With One Piece: Into the Grand Line (Season 2) set to premiere on 10 March 2026, excitement continues to build for what's next. As the Straw Hat crew embarks on new adventures, Maridueña's debut as Ace is expected to add emotional depth and action to the series' next voyage.