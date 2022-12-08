Apple will reportedly ditch the Pro moniker next year with the iPhone 15 series. Instead, the highest-end iPhone 15 model will carry an Ultra tag.

To recall, Apple hosted the Far Out event to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup earlier this year. Now, the iPhone 15 rumour mill is already in full swing.

If the latest rumours are anything to go by, the iPhone 15 series will bring a myriad of notable upgrades over its predecessor. For instance, the next iPhones will reportedly house two front-mounted cameras.

Moreover, Apple might get rid of the lightning port in favour of a USB Type-C charging port for the iPhone 15 lineup. However, the American tech firm hasn't confirmed any of these speculations yet.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, some official-looking renders of the iPhone 15 Ultra have popped up on the internet. The leaked images show the Ultra model's outward appearance in full glory.

These images were originally shared by Apple Insider. The trademark flat-edged style of the existing iPhones seems to have undergone a radical overhaul in the iPhone 15 series.

Apple will reportedly improve the camera department of the iPhone 15 series models. In line with this, the Ultra model is expected to come with a dual selfie camera setup.

Also, the iPhone 15 Ultra will support wireless charging. So, it is safe to assume that the highest-end iPhone will have a titanium glass casing, which supports this charging technology.

Past leaks claim Sony Group will supply a new camera sensor to Apple. This newfangled sensor will reportedly improve each pixel's saturation signal level by four times compared to regular sensors.

This will minimize overexposure as well as underexposure since the sensor will be capable of absorbing more light. Apple Insider Ming-Chi Kuo believes the iPhone 15 will not feature physical volume and power buttons.

According to Kuo, the next-generation iPhones will have solid-state buttons. Lastly, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to carry a steeper price tag than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.