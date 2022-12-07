Xiaomi was originally slated to launch new 13 series smartphones in China on December 1. However, the Chinese smartphone giant postponed the Xiaomi 13 launch due to the former Chinese president's demise.

The Xiaomi 13 series' new China launch date has been announced. Xiaomi will take the wraps off the 13 series smartphones on December 11.

The fan-favourite brand hasn't shied away from revealing key specs of the upcoming 13 series smartphones. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the 13 series phones will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The company indicated that the 13 series would comprise two smartphones in its latest launch teasers. These include the base Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

To recap, the Xiaomi 12 series comprises the vanilla Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, and a 12X smartphone. Notably, the 13 series does not include a Xiaomi 12X successor.

As the name suggests, the Xiaomi 12X was the most affordable phone in the 12 series. It is still unclear if Xiaomi will launch the budget variant of the 13 series anytime soon.

However, we know that the 13 Pro model will house a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, just like the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The Xiaomi 13 will sport a flat screen and adopt a flat-edge design.

However, according to past leaks, the 13 Pro will get a curved display panel. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro carry price tags of RMB 3699 (about £437) and RMB 4699 (about £555), respectively.

So, it is safe to assume that the vanilla Xiaomi 13 series could cost less than RMB 3999 (about £472). The Xiaomi 13 Pro, on the other hand, might retail for under RMB 4999 (about £590).

Xiaomi will shed more light on the 13 series smartphones prices during the December 11 launch event. The Xiaomi 13 smartphones will ship with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Moreover, the upcoming smartphones will feature a 75mm telephoto lens that uses Leica imaging technology. The 13 series will reportedly carry an IP68 rating as well.

These handsets will come with AMOLED displays that support a 120Hz refresh rate. The base model will have a 4,500mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Likewise, the Pro model's 4820mAh battery will support 120W fast charging. It will be interesting to see whether the Xiaomi 13 series support 10W reverse wireless charging and 50W wireless charging like their predecessors.