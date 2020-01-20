Korean thriller "Parasite" made history at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, becoming the first foreign-language film to win the SAG Award for best performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Phoenix continued his winning stride for "Joker," winning the best actor award, while Renée Zellweger won the best actress for "Judy". After Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Brad Pitt was again named the winner in the best-supporting actor category for his work in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Laura Dern was announced the best-supporting actress for "Marriage Story," reports CNN.

Other popular winners at the award show were Jennifer Aniston, taking best actress in a drama series honours for "The Morning Show," while Peter Dinklage won the best actor for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister on "Game of Thrones." Fosse/Verdon stars Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell won the best actress and actor, respectively, in a TV movie or miniseries. The cast of "The Crown" won the honour for the best ensemble on the drama series side.

In the comedy series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" cast won the best ensemble while Tony Shalhoub won the best actor. Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the award for best actress for "Fleabag."

Also, Robert De Niro was presented with the SAG Life Achievement Award, by Leonardo DiCaprio. In his acceptance speech, "The Irishman" actor commented on the "dire" political situation in the United States and said: "There's right and there's wrong, there's common sense and there's abuse of power. And as a citizen, I have as much right as anybody ― an actor, an athlete, a musician, anybody else ― to voice my opinion."

"If I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I am going to use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power. That's all I'm going to say about that tonight," the 76-year-old continued.

The other winners in the ceremony were "Avengers: Endgame" for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture and "Game of Thrones" for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.