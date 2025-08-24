Claudia Schiffer, once hailed as the world's sexiest woman, was spotted at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday wearing a Brentford FC jersey.

The 54-year-old supermodel was there to support her husband, British film director Matthew Vaughn, who has taken a minority stake in the Premier League club.

Her appearance quickly fuelled online searches about Schiffer's net worth and her iconic young photos that defined her 1990s career.

Husband Matthew Vaughn's Brentford FC Investment

Matthew Vaughn, best known for directing blockbuster films including Kingsman: The Secret Service and X-Men: First Class, recently joined businessman Gary Lubner in acquiring a minority share in Brentford FC.

The deal has been described by club chief executive Jon Varney as a partnership built on aligned values and long-term ambitions.

'Together with our new investors we have a shared ambition for continued growth and to thrive in the world's most competitive football league,' said Varney.

Vaughn expressed admiration for the club's rise in the Premier League and emphasised his eagerness to contribute to its future growth, both commercially and on the pitch.

Schiffer's presence at the match coincided with Brentford's 1–0 victory over Aston Villa, adding to the celebratory mood in the stands.

Her public support for her husband's new venture has also given Brentford an extra dose of star power.

Claudia Schiffer's Net Worth in 2025

Schiffer's net worth in 2025 is widely estimated at around $70 million (£51.8), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The German-born model's wealth stems from her decades-long career at the top of the fashion industry, having appeared on more than 1,000 magazine covers and securing multi-million-pound endorsements.

Beyond modelling, Schiffer has launched successful business ventures. These include a luxury cashmere line in 2011, an eyewear collection with Rodenstock in 2013, and capsule footwear collaborations with Aquazzura between 2017 and 2018.

More recently, she expanded into homeware with ceramic collections such as 'Cloudy Butterflies' and 'Gudrun', both of which received critical and commercial success.

Her husband Matthew Vaughn's net worth is reported to be in the region of $30 million (£22.2 million), with the couple's combined financial influence further fuelling public curiosity about their lifestyle and investments.

Young Photos and a Supermodel Legacy

Interest in Claudia Schiffer's young photos continues to surge online, reflecting nostalgia for her heyday in the 1990s.

Discovered at the age of 17 in Düsseldorf, she rose to fame through a Guess jeans campaign in 1989 before becoming a muse for Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel.

Schiffer went on to hold the Guinness World Record for the most magazine covers, surpassing 1,000 in total.

During this period she was regularly described as the world's sexiest woman, a title that cemented her status as a cultural icon of the decade. Her timeless images remain among the most searched in fashion history, illustrating her enduring influence on style and popular culture.

Personal Life Snapshot

Schiffer married Matthew Vaughn in 2002, and the couple share three children: Caspar, 22, Clementine, 20, and Cosima, 15. Away from modelling and business, she has served as a UNICEF UK Goodwill Ambassador and has been involved in numerous charitable campaigns.