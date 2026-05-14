President Xi Jinping appeared to quietly undercut Donald Trump's trademark 'juvenile' power handshake during a high‑stakes summit in Beijing on Thursday, as the Chinese president kept his posture rigid and unflustered while the US leader tugged and gripped for the cameras.

Trump's handshake has become something of a diplomatic sideshow over the years, a physical ritual that critics say he uses to project dominance over fellow leaders. Videos of his encounters with Emmanuel Macron, Shinzo Abe and most recently King Charles III have circulated widely, dissected frame by frame as if they were penalty shoot‑outs rather than protocol moments.

This latest meeting in China was supposed to be about the big questions of global politics and trade. Instead, within minutes of the two men greeting each other, the spotlight flicked to Trump's right hand. As photographers shouted and shutters snapped, Trump clamped onto Xi's hand in a tight, lingering grip, leaning slightly in as if to pull the Chinese leader towards him.

On social media, the verdict was swift and not especially flattering. 'Trump attempts his juvenile power move, tug-of-war handshake, with President Xi, who knows exactly how to handle a malignant narcissist,' one user wrote on X, summing up the mood among critics who have come to see the handshake as theatre rather than diplomacy.

The description might be loaded, but the footage shows Trump's knuckles whiten as Xi's arm barely budges.

Trump attempts his juvenile power move, tug-of-war handshake, with president Xi who knows exactly how to handle a malignant narcissist asshole. pic.twitter.com/akYVL1j4L4 — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) May 14, 2026

Another observer on X argued that Xi, far from being overpowered, 'comes across as the one quietly dominating the interaction by refusing to play long or show any tension.'

Screen grabs circulating online show Xi's expression hardly changing, his shoulders square and his elbow pinned in close, a classic way of stopping another person from yanking you off balance.

Xi's Handshake Response Puts Trump's 'Juvenile' Move Under The Microscope

This comes after Trump was seen trying a similar manoeuvre with King Charles III during his four‑day state visit to the US. That earlier handshake reportedly lasted around ten seconds, with the King refusing to be the first to let go and standing firm as Trump attempted his familiar pull. Commentators at the time noted that the British monarch had essentially neutralised the move by sheer stillness.

In Beijing, Xi seemed to take a similar approach. One X user, watching the clip, wrote that 'Xi tucked that elbow in and didn't give. He just said, 'You're in my country bud, I'm the captain now.'

Trump's own appearance also drew attention. His hand, visible in close‑up as he clasped Xi's, appeared withered and bruised in Thursday morning footage, prompting another round of online speculation about his health.

What is clear is that the handshake, for all its pettiness, sits awkwardly alongside the lofty language both leaders used when they finally moved to their prepared remarks. Trump opened by telling Xi it was 'an honour' to meet him, stressing that they had always managed to resolve difficulties by picking up the phone.

'We've gotten along, when there were difficulties we worked it out. I would call you and you would call me,' Trump said, insisting that 'whenever we had a problem we worked it out very quickly.' He then pivoted to flattery, adding: 'I say it to everybody, you're a great leader.'

NOW - Trump to Xi: "We're going to have a fantastic future together. I have such respect for China. The job you've done. You're a great leader. I say it to everybody. You're a great leader." pic.twitter.com/WEU9pGNXH0 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 14, 2026

Behind The 'Juvenile' Handshake, Trump And Xi Talk Of History And Power

The US president was keen to present himself as bringing corporate firepower to Beijing, boasting that he had travelled with the 'best [business leaders] in the world' and 'only the top people here today to pay respects to you.'

He further claimed that some had already dubbed the trip 'the biggest summit ever,' and promised that relations between Washington and Beijing would be 'better than ever before.'

President Trump exiting his vehicle and giving a long handshake to President Xi. pic.twitter.com/hEd1qF2u8W — Acyn (@Acyn) May 14, 2026

Xi, in contrast, used more sweeping, almost academic language when it was his turn at the lectern. He reminded Trump that 'the whole world is watching our meeting' and set their talks against what he called 'transformation not seen in a century' and a global situation that is 'fluid and turbulent.'

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He then posed a series of questions that sounded more like examination prompts than diplomatic niceties. Could China and the US 'overcome the Thucydides trap and create a new paradigm of relations?'

Could they 'meet global challenges together and provide more stability for the world?' Could they, 'in the interest of our world, of our two peoples, and the future of humanity, build a brighter future for our bilateral relations?'

'These are the questions vital to history, to the world, and to the people,' Xi said. 'They are the questions of our times that you and I need to answer as leaders of major countries.'

NOW - Xi: "Currently, transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe and the international situation is fluid and turbulent. The world has come to a new crossroads." pic.twitter.com/iDz4eHoaV9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 14, 2026

It was a striking contrast. On one side, a US president hanging onto the old theatre of the power handshake, a gesture so familiar now that, as one X user drily put it, 'everyone is on to it now.'

On the other, a Chinese leader turning the conversation to centuries‑long arcs of power, even as he stands perfectly still and lets his counterpart tug away at his hand.