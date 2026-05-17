From a podcast studio in London this week, an 89‑year‑old physicist with long-standing CIA links calmly told his host that US insiders believe the government has recovered 'at least four types' of alien life from UFO crash sites.

After decades of swirling theories about secret hangars, reverse-engineered spacecraft and shadowy military programmes, all coalescing into what believers call the American 'deep state,' officials have largely brushed off questions about unidentified aerial phenomena, even as polls show a sizeable portion of the US public suspect that some of the objects streaking through the atmosphere are not ours at all.

Into that distrust steps Dr. Hal Puthoff, a veteran government contractor whose choice of words is careful enough to intrigue and vague enough to frustrate.

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In October 1967, Devon police constables Roger Willey and Clifford Waycott chased a bright, star spangled, cross shaped UFO for 14 miles near Holsworthy (near… https://t.co/OXpPsOkyfz pic.twitter.com/uDvP5Pjq1a — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) May 11, 2026

Puthoff, a Stanford-trained physicist who advised the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program, set out his claim on The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett. Describing conversations with people he says were directly involved in alleged recovery efforts, he told the podcast, 'People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types. Now I have not had direct access to that but I believe the people I talked to, four separate types of life.'

He offered no diagrams, no classified documents and not even a sketch on a napkin. Instead, he leaned on trust. That, understandably, leaves everyone else stuck with faith or doubt rather than evidence.

Four Alleged Alien Types, No Proof to Show

Other high‑profile figures in the UFO world have tried to fill in the gaps Puthoff left open. The New York Post has highlighted remarks by astrophysicist Dr. Eric Davis, another familiar name on the conference circuit, who has previously outlined four supposed alien categories: 'Grays, Nordics, Insectoids and Reptilians.'

According to those claims, which remain entirely unverified, all four alien types are said to be broadly humanoid, with two arms and two legs. That detail alone should raise an eyebrow. The universe offers almost limitless evolutionary possibilities, yet these creatures, we are told, look suspiciously as if they've been cast from a sci‑fi central casting office on Earth.

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Davis, speaking at the UAP Disclosure Fund convention in 2025, reportedly told attendees that Nordics tall, pale, human‑like aliens could easily pass in a crowd if not for their otherworldly origin. Reptilians are described as roughly human‑sized as well, but with scales in place of skin. Both, we are assured, would be roughly eye‑to‑eye with any unfortunate person who met them, or claimed to have been abducted by them.

The Grays are the most familiar alien trope of the lot. Small, hairless, with outsized heads and large dark eyes, they are the default image on everything from t‑shirts to film posters. The final alleged category, Insectoids, veers into nightmare territory: bug‑like beings often compared to a giant praying mantis, towering and angular.

None of this, crucially, has ever been backed up by publicly available physical evidence. No bodies, no high‑resolution photographs, no lab reports that can be independently checked. Even among believers, there is quiet acknowledgment that the entire taxonomy rests on testimonies, leaks and the occasional conference PowerPoint.

Ex CIA Jim Semivan on UFO's: "What if they found out something very early on....Something dangerous or exotic that would completely upturn life & reality"



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"We have been looking… pic.twitter.com/jr8repz4Xz — Interstellar (@InterstellarUAP) May 15, 2026

Deep State, UFO Crashes and the Shape of Alien Life

The deep state, in this telling, is sitting on crash‑retrieval programmes and biological samples while the rest of us argue on social media. It is a tidy story, almost too tidy, placing secret‑keepers at the centre of an interstellar drama they neither confirm nor convincingly deny.

Scientists who study life's origins would point out that bipedalism is hardly inevitable. Human evolution itself took a meandering route, with our ancestors experimenting with knuckle‑walking before committing to an upright gait. The idea that reptilian aliens, evolving under entirely different conditions, would coincidentally end up as scaled, two‑legged versions of us belongs more to comic books than evolutionary biology.

Puthoff himself did not endorse the specific 'Grays, Nordics, Insectoids and Reptilians' framework; he stopped at repeating that unnamed insiders spoke of four distinct types of alien life. That distance matters. It leaves him with plausible deniability if the taxonomy collapses under scrutiny, while keeping the mystery alive for audiences hungry for confirmation that we are not alone.

Officials, for their part, have not produced anything like the smoking gun that would settle the argument. The US military has acknowledged unidentified aerial phenomena in recent years, but has never confirmed the recovery of alien craft or bodies. Without that hard proof, every fresh claim, however eye‑catching, sits in the same grey zone: interesting, but unproven.

That is where these alleged alien types remain for now. No verifiable evidence of Grays, Nordics, Insectoids or Reptilians has been made public, and nothing described by Puthoff or Davis has been independently authenticated. Until that changes, all such accounts must be taken with a considerable grain of salt fascinating as folklore, and infuriatingly thin as fact.