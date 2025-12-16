The Brown University community is mourning the loss of two students, including a freshman aspiring to be a neurosurgeon, who were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday. The attack, which left nine others injured, has shattered the campus and drawn attention to the personal stories of the victims.

Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman from Uzbekistan, was identified as one of the two fatalities in the attack inside the Barus and Holley engineering building. As tributes pour in for the student described as having 'a real academic passion,' the police investigation has taken a complex turn after an initial person of interest was cleared.

Who Was Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov? A Life Of 'Academic Passion' Cut Short

One of the victims has been identified as Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman student with immense ambition. An aspiring neurosurgeon, he had travelled far to pursue his education, with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirming his passing.

His family have described him as 'incredibly kind, funny and smart' and 'the most kind-hearted person our family knew'. A GoFundMe campaign launched to help with expenses quickly surpassed its goal, a testament to the impact he made in his short time on campus.

While his primary focus was neuroscience, his intellectual curiosity knew no bounds. Jack Diprimio, a 23-year-old postgraduate student studying public policy, met Umurzokov at a legal philosophy book event in September. He recalled a student who was not content to focus on a single field.

'But he wasn't just interested in STEM, he also was really interested in philosophy and law and politics and the way society works, and he was passionate about politics,' Diprimio shared. 'He just had a real academic passion for so many subjects.'

Friends Recall Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov As 'Curious' And 'Open'

To those who knew him, Umurzokov was more than just a student; he was a connector. Diprimio noted that he often felt 'protective' of the younger student, who looked to him as a resource for navigating life at Brown, from work experience to undergraduate relationships.

'He was very curious and open. He loved talking to new people,' Diprimio said. 'He was genuinely interested in other people and their lived experiences, and he was very passionate.'

Their last conversation was tragically mundane, centred on movies they wanted to see. Diprimio had told him he should see Wicked. The silence that followed is now a haunting memory for the postgraduate student.

'He texted me the day before the shooting, he was telling me about some of his plans for the weekend,' he said. And the last message I sent him was on Saturday, because I heard he was missing, and I just said, 'Where are you?' And it went unanswered.'

Diprimio emphasised the humanity behind the headlines: 'He's not just a victim, he's a person.'

Police Clear Initial Suspect In Case Involving Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov

As the community grieves, the hunt for justice has taken a complicated turn. Authorities initially detained a person of interest, identified as Benjamin Erickson, but he was released on Sunday night. According to NBC News, ballistics evidence played a key role in clearing him.

Two senior law enforcement officials briefed on the matter stated that a gun found with the man did not match the ballistics recovered at the scene. Consequently, authorities found 'no basis' for suspicion. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha confirmed that the man is not a suspect and is not being surveilled.

The @FBI and @ProvidenceRIPD are releasing new images of a person of interest in the mass shooting at Brown University on December 13, 2025.



The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual.

The Providence Police Department has since released new surveillance video of a different person of interest and is appealing to the public for help. Mayor Brett Smiley and law enforcement officials are expected to provide further updates as the investigation continues.

Ella Cook Identified Alongside Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov As Victims

Tragically, Umurzokov was not the only life claimed in the attack. Ella Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore from Birmingham, Alabama, was also killed.

Serving as the Vice President of the campus Republican club, Cook was remembered by her community as a 'tremendous bright light' who was 'faithful' and 'grounded'.

Devastated to hear that one of the students senselessly killed at Brown this weekend was Midlothian High School graduate Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov.



Today, pause to remember Mukhammad, read about his life, and think of his family.

Friends noted that she commanded respect across the political spectrum, a rare trait in today's polarised climate.

A vigil was held for both students on Sunday night, uniting a campus fractured by violence but bound together in grief.