Princess Love is refusing to stay silent about her recent livestreamed altercation with estranged husband, Ray J, which ended with police arresting him on 27 November 2025. The incident, broadcast across social media, shocked viewers and has reignited tensions between the former couple.

In a now-deleted video with the caption 'Enough is enough' posted on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, Princess addressed her ex-husband directly to reveal her frustration about their co-parenting set-up.

Princess Love's Statement

Princess started by stating that she was doing a great job in protecting her peace, staying off social media and caring for her children.

She reiterated her devotion to seven-year-old Melody Love and five-year-old Epik Ray, insisting that she would never put them in danger, 'including leaving them with a man who's waving a gun around'.

She also claimed that she was raising her kids entirely by herself, while their father was 'terrorising and abusing women.' The reality show star alleged that Ray J pulled a gun on her and her cousin's husband when she attempted to get the children and leave his house.

Princess added that she really wanted Ray J to see the children for Thanksgiving, but insisted that she needed to be present after a previous incident when they allegedly found their father in bed naked with another woman.

She ended the video by urging the I Hit It First singer to seek treatment. 'You are more than drunk,' she said.

Ray J's Response

The singer-actor also shared a post, which was also later deleted. He claimed that he was not happy when the husband of Princess's cousin entered his room and grabbed his children, saying that he needed to defend his space.

The rapper said that he thought the police would understand his side, but was surprised that he ended up being arrested. He added that he was deeply concerned about the welfare of his children.

Princess and Ray J's Complicated Love Story

The estranged couple got married in August 2016 at the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in Los Angeles, California. They shared snippets of their early years as husband and wife on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reality show, but since 2020 they have been in an on-again, off-again relationship.

Princess initially filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court in May 2020, just four months after giving birth to Epik. She later requested the dismissal of her divorce petition, which was granted by the court in July of the same year.

She filed again for divorce in February 2024. Speaking with Us Magazine, a source claimed that the final breakup was different from the earlier ones, and there is no chance for them to get back together.

Ray J's Other Legal Troubles

Ray J is also involved in other legal problems aside from his altercation with his ex-wife.

In early October, Ray J's ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner filed a defamation lawsuit against him for wrongfully accusing them of being under a federal racketeering investigation.

According to Rolling Stone, the mother-daughter duo reacted to Ray J's statements in the TMZ docuseries United States vs Sean Combs, where he said, 'racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate.' He also added, 'If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.'

Ray J also claimed that the alleged investigation into the Kardashian family would be 'worse than Diddy.' The singer later defended himself after Kardashian and Jenner filed the lawsuit, saying that his comments were made 'off-camera' and were supposed to be kept out of broadcast.