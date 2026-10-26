Salvadoran influencer Carlos Mauricio Gómez, known online as Komanche, has died, according to an Instagram announcement by his manager, Byron Reyes, on 26 October. Reyes also addressed online bullying, while fans posted tributes beneath the content creator's final Instagram update.

Gómez shared lifestyle and comedy content and took his online audience on his travels around the world. His most recent Instagram post was in August. The supplied account does not provide a year for that update. No cause of death has been publicly confirmed.

Komanche Manager Shares a Personal Tribute

Reyes announced the death in a translated Instagram post that combined a message of mourning with comments about the treatment Gómez had received online.

'From the bottom of my heart, I tell you that you will leave a huge void in everyone and we will always come,' Reyes wrote in the post dated 26 October. 'We'll miss you buddy!'

His tribute addressed the loss in personal terms, referring both to his own feelings and to the absence he expected Gómez to leave for others. The supplied account identifies Reyes as Gómez's manager. His message served both as an announcement to the creator's audience and as an expression of his own sense of loss.

The 26 October date relates to Reyes's Instagram announcement. The supplied account does not establish the date or location of Gómez's death, or provide a year for the manager's post.

Komanche Bullying Remarks Concern Online Criticism

In the caption accompanying the announcement, Reyes criticised the way people judge others online without knowing them or understanding the potential effect of their words.

'On the internet, all believe we have the right to be able to point out or criticize others without even knowing them or without knowing how much those words can affect the other,' Reyes wrote.

He followed that observation with an appeal for people to reconsider how they criticise others. 'I hope this sets a precedent for many before criticizing others.'

Reyes also addressed the subject in a separate Instagram Stories post. 'Bullying at any scale is not a game.'

The bullying remarks represent Reyes's account of the treatment Gómez received. They do not establish the circumstances surrounding his death. No cause has been publicly confirmed, and the supplied material does not establish a connection between bullying and his death.

Komanche Fans Leave Tributes on Final Post

The supplied account describes Gómez's online audience as close to a million on Instagram and 1.7 million on Twitch. Those figures accompany its account of the lifestyle, comedy and travel content through which he was known.

The supplied material does not provide a recording date for either of the two audience figures. They provide context for his online presence, rather than a confirmed measurement of his audience at the time Reyes announced his death.

Gómez's final Instagram update featured a video of him lip-syncing and dancing to a popular track. The account places that update in August but supplies no year or exact day.

Following news of his death, fans left messages in the comments beneath that post. The supplied material includes one tribute by an unnamed commenter, addressing Gómez by the online name familiar to his audience.

'We're going to miss you Komanche,' the fan wrote.