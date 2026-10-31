Lauren Bennett died by suicide in Kent on 29 May 2026, an inquest in Maidstone found on Friday, 30 October. The 36-year-old singer, known for LMFAO's 'Party Rock Anthem', had been receiving specialist mental health care. Her death followed months of psychological distress, the hearing was told.

Assistant coroner Jyoti Gill reached the conclusion at Kent and Medway Coroners' Court. The official inquest listing records the singer's name as Lauren Bennett-Wormald, her age as 36 and Meopham as the place of death. Her former G.R.L. bandmates announced her death in July, without disclosing the circumstances.

The October hearing brought together accounts from Bennett's family and mental health professionals. It examined what relatives knew, the care she had received and the evidence available to the coroner.

What Lauren Bennett's Family Told the Inquest

Bennett's husband, dancer and actor Kenny Wormald, said she had planned a morning walk near their Meopham home. She left on 29 May but did not return as expected. After several hours, Wormald became increasingly concerned.

He and Bennett's father, Richard Bennett, searched for her after relatives were unable to reach her by telephone. The hearing was told they used a phone-location feature to help find her near the family home.

Wormald's statement described his wife as open about her mental health difficulties. However, he said she had not told him that she intended to end her life. His account helped establish what those closest to Bennett understood before her death.

Her father also described periods of distress and confusion in the months before her death. At times, he tried to distract her with tabletop games, according to the evidence. He spoke about the life she had built before returning to Britain.

Richard described it as an 'amazing life,' recalling how she signed a recording contract at 17 and moved to the United States to pursue music.

Lauren Bennett Had Received Psychiatric Care Since January

Gill said Bennett had experienced a deterioration in her mental health since January 2026. Evidence indicated that she had struggled with prolonged sleeplessness before being detained for psychiatric treatment that month. The coroner described her subsequent difficulties as 'substantial psychological suffering'.

At the time of her death, Bennett was receiving care from specialist mental health services. The hearing was told she had met professionals only days earlier. A member of an early intervention team said she had not disclosed an intention to harm herself and was not referred to a crisis team.

That evidence describes the information available to clinicians. It does not, by itself, establish that a referral decision caused her death or that her treatment was negligent.

The inquest also heard that Bennett had previously been diagnosed with fragile X syndrome. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the genetic condition can be associated with anxiety. The available evidence does not establish that her diagnosis caused her death.

Richard Bennett told the hearing that his daughter had experienced what he described as adverse reactions to prescribed medication. He said she stopped taking some treatment weeks before her death. Gill also noted Bennett's continuing reports of distress about the effects of medication.

Neither account establishes that medication caused her death. Post-mortem toxicology findings reportedly showed nothing of significance. Those results cannot, on their own, explain the symptoms Bennett experienced in preceding months.

Lauren Bennett's Music Career Remembered After Inquest

Bennett began her music career with Paradiso Girls before appearing alongside LMFAO and GoonRock on 'Party Rock Anthem'. The 2011 track reached No. 1 on the UK singles chart, where it spent four weeks at the top, according to Official Charts.

She later joined G.R.L., whose releases included 'Vacation' and 'Ugly Heart'. In July, her former bandmates shared a public tribute, saying, 'Our hearts are broken.' They remembered the laughter and memories they had shared with her.