Kelly Osbourne has been accused of 'milking' the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, after an anonymous source questioned her birthday tribute to the late Black Sabbath frontman, despite the post drawing largely sympathetic responses from fans.

Radar Online published the claims on Sunday, 1 November 2026, days after Kelly, 42, shared a photograph embracing her father on Instagram. Kelly marked her birthday on 27 October, more than a year after Ozzy died on 22 July 2025, aged 76.

His death certificate listed cardiac arrest, a heart attack, coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease among the causes of death. The latest report centres on an unidentified source who suggested that Kelly's repeated tributes could invite questions about her motives.

The account provides no independently verified evidence that she intended to exploit her father's death or attract publicity through her grief. Her birthday photograph, meanwhile, received sympathetic messages from followers.

Insider Questions Kelly Osbourne's Tributes

The criticism emerged in a Radar Online report subsequently cited by Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Monday, 2 November. An unnamed source suggested that sharing emotional milestones with millions of followers could lead some people to question whether personal grief was becoming part of a celebrity's online identity.

Unnamed critics had characterised Kelly's repeated references to Ozzy as attention-seeking. However, neither report established the scale of that criticism or identified individuals making the accusations.

It was also acknowledged that Ozzy's death had profoundly affected his family and that Kelly had every right to mourn publicly.

'It's impossible to know someone's motivation from an Instagram video,' the source admitted.

Although Kelly's social media posts attract considerable attention, their popularity does not establish why she chooses to share them. The criticism remains an anonymous interpretation of her online activity rather than a substantiated account of deliberate exploitation.

Fans Rally Behind Kelly's Birthday Message

Kelly's birthday post offered a personal glimpse into her relationship with Ozzy, whose death came shortly after his farewell performance in Birmingham in July 2025.

According to the Press Association, she shared a photograph of herself hugging her father on a sofa. Another image showed flowers accompanied by a card bearing an affectionate message from him.

Alongside the photographs, Kelly reflected on spending another birthday without her father.

'I wish you were still here to celebrate it with me,' she wrote.

Her tribute drew supportive reactions from followers, several of whom shared their own experiences of losing a parent.

One commenter wrote, 'Sweet girl, I've always seen his smile in yours.' Another sent birthday wishes while acknowledging the difficulty of celebrating without someone close.

For Kelly, sharing photographs and memories has remained a visible part of mourning her father. However, the frequency of those posts cannot independently establish whether her grief is sincere.

Kelly Osbourne Addresses Grief and Scrutiny

Kelly has previously addressed the difficulties of grieving while facing public scrutiny, particularly following comments about her appearance.

Her slimmer figure attracted attention when she attended the BRIT Awards in Manchester on 28 February 2026, where Ozzy was honoured following his death.

Some online commentary focused on her physical appearance rather than the tribute to her father. Kelly subsequently described the emotional toll of facing criticism during an already difficult period.

In an interview with HELLO!, reported by The Independent, she acknowledged struggling with her health after Ozzy's death.

'How can you navigate something so cruel when you're so sick?' she asked.

Kelly also said she was beginning to feel better following what she described as the hardest year of her life. She credited the support of people around her and explained that recovery required patience.

Her remarks provide a direct account of the challenges she has experienced, contrasting with the anonymous speculation surrounding her social media activity.

They also underscore the distinction between documented public comments and assumptions about someone's private motivations.

For now, her birthday tribute remains a documented expression of remembrance, accompanied by sympathetic messages from followers. The suggestion that it was intended to generate publicity remains unsubstantiated.