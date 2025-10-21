In one of Hollywood's most eyebrow-raising divorce filings, wellness entrepreneur Aaron Phypers claims he faces imminent eviction and homelessness unless actress and reality star Denise Richards provides US$150,000 per month from their joint funds.

The demand arrives as the ex-husband of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum cites 'no income' after his former firm collapsed while simultaneously asking that Richards give up half of her income from her content-creation empire and OnlyFans business.

Financial Claims and Legal Filings

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Phypers, 53, argues that Richards should share responsibility for housing costs and accrued debts on a property they previously leased in Calabasas. He claims his utilities have been cut off and that without the requested support, he risks eviction.

In addition, Phypers asserts that Richards' OnlyFans platform—launched in 2022—generates between US$200,000 and US$300,000 a month. He insists that he is owed half this income because he helped build the platform and owns intellectual property rights to the images.

Phypers claims to have 'no income' following the 2024 closure of his wellness company, Quantum 360 Club, and is at risk of eviction from his Calabasas, California home.

The filing, which surfaced in mid-October 2025, outlines Phypers' request for $150,000 monthly from their joint accounts, plus an additional $10,000 to cover divorce-related legal fees. He also alleged that his utilities, including water, power, and gas, had already been cut off. 'I am about to be evicted from the residence where I am living,' he reportedly wrote. 'My utilities have been turned off already.'

Phypers added that he has been unable to secure new work since his business shut down and fears becoming homeless if financial assistance is not granted. He insists that Richards should share responsibility for rent payments since her name remains on the property lease.

In his declaration, Phypers also asked that Richards pay half of the property's $120,000 in back rent, arguing that she left behind 'a substantial amount of belongings' and 15 rescue dogs when she moved out earlier this year.

The pair married in 2018, just one year after Richards joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Their once affectionate marriage became increasingly strained by financial tension and lifestyle differences, with insiders noting that their separation in 2024 followed months of disagreements about money and career priorities.

Denise Richards has been granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband Aaron Phypers after accusing him of physical and verbal abuse #RHOBH 💎 pic.twitter.com/kysXGDPOD1 — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) July 17, 2025

Denise Richards' Response and Future Outlook

While Richards has not publicly responded to Phypers' court filing, a representative previously told People that she has fulfilled all her legal financial obligations. A source close to the actress told Globe she was 'shocked' by the size of his request, calling it 'unrealistic.'

'Denise has always supported him emotionally and financially when necessary,' the insider said, 'but asking for that amount is excessive.' Richards, 53, continues to earn income from acting, reality-TV projects, and her OnlyFans page, which she launched in 2022 after her daughter joined the platform.

Those close to Phypers say he remains hopeful for a fair settlement despite the legal turmoil. 'He's embarrassed to be in this position,' one friend said. 'But he insists he's owed his fair share after years of supporting Denise's career and home life.'

Phypers' financial plea has not been ruled on by the court, leaving the future of their divorce and his living situation uncertain.

Bigger Picture: Celebrity Divorce and Asset Battles

This case highlights how celebrity divorces increasingly involve income streams beyond traditional salaries—such as online platforms, intellectual property and brand-building.

Phypers' claim for a monthly six-figure support check and share of OnlyFans profits points to a shifting landscape in matrimonial finance.

At the same time, domestic violence allegations add a layer of moral and legal complexity that may impact how assets are divided and whether support is awarded.