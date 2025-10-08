KEY POINTS New evidence shown in court includes a video where Richards compares her marriage to Phypers with Charlie Sheen.

Actress Denise Richards became visibly emotional while testifying against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, during a tense court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 7.

The hearing focused on Richards' request to make permanent a temporary restraining order that was granted in July after she accused Phypers of repeated physical abuse.

As part of the session, Phypers' legal team played a video that Richards recorded in early August while moving out of their shared studio townhouse—just weeks after he filed for divorce. The footage captured the emotional chaos of their six-year marriage and included candid reflections on her painful past.

In one striking moment, Richards compared her marriage to Phypers with her earlier relationship to Charlie Sheen, the father of her two daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20.

'Things were bad with Charlie and me, but he never hit below the belt,' Richards said in the recording, her voice trembling as she watched the video in court.

Comparing Two Marriages

In the video, Richards said she was still reeling from the shock of Phypers' divorce filing. 'I really thought you were my soulmate,' she said, calling the breakup 'such a shock'.

At another point, she said: 'I don't know you. Charlie, I knew. Every other ex, I knew. You, I don't know. That's why this has been really f------ hard.'

She appeared to struggle for composure while reflecting on how her marriage to Phypers had changed over time, saying she once viewed him as her protector but now saw him as the opposite.

'I tried my hardest,' Richards said. 'You were the one person I always thought I could trust and who would protect me — but you turned out to be the opposite. You've hit me too many f----- times, and each time it's getting worse and worse.'

Richards also accused Phypers of infidelity, claiming she had found 'd--- pics' on his devices. 'I saw the d--- pics you took,' she said in the recording, adding that she had never cheated during their marriage.

A Long Pattern of Alleged Abuse

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum first detailed her allegations in a July 17 court filing, where she accused Phypers of violent and controlling behaviour during their marriage. She alleged that he would 'frequently violently choke me,' 'slam my head into the towel rack,' and 'hold me down with his knee on my back to the point where I had to plead with him to get off so that he would not kill me.'

In court this week, Richards expanded on those claims, testifying that Phypers had 'almost killed me so many damn times' and 'would often threaten to throw me through the windows and off balconies.' She also said he had caused her 'at least three concussions' over the course of their relationship.

The former model said she began documenting incidents in private messages and recordings out of fear for her safety. 'Each time it happened, I thought it would be the last,' she reportedly told the court.

Phypers Denies All Allegations

Aaron Phypers, 53, has strongly denied all allegations of domestic violence, calling them 'completely false and deeply hurtful.'

'Denise and I, like many couples, have faced our share of challenges, but any suggestion of abuse is categorically untrue,' he said in a statement. 'I have always tried to approach our marriage with love, patience, and respect.'

Phypers has countered Richards' accusations by claiming she was physically aggressive during arguments and that she was unfaithful. He maintains that he will 'emerge victorious' in the ongoing domestic violence protection case.

A source close to Phypers told People: 'If telling the truth is "below the belt," then so be it. There are many sincere stories in the last five years of Denise excitingly expressing Aaron's character and kindness.'

Charlie Sheen Could Be Called as Witness

Phypers' attorney has also filed a witness list that includes Charlie Sheen and television personality Brandi Glanville. Both may be asked to testify in future hearings about what Phypers' legal team describes as 'Denise's history of not being truthful and of drug and alcohol abuse.'

Sheen has not commented publicly on his ex-wife's ongoing legal proceedings, though Richards' reference to him in court — saying he 'never hit below the belt' — has drawn widespread attention.

What Comes Next

The Los Angeles court will determine later this month whether to extend Richards' restraining order permanently.

Richards, who married Phypers in 2018, has continued to receive public support for her courage in testifying about the alleged abuse. Meanwhile, Phypers insists that the case will ultimately clear his name.

As the courtroom battle intensifies, the resurfacing of Richards' past marriage to Charlie Sheen adds yet another layer to a painful and public unraveling — one that has captured both Hollywood's attention and growing discussion about emotional abuse behind closed doors.