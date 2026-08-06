Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed has set his sights on one of the Trump administration's most controversial figures, and he is not being subtle about it.

In his first interview to CNN since winning Michigan's Democratic Senate primary, Abdul El-Sayed challenges RFK Jr. with a blistering promise, saying he 'can't wait' to question Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over what he sees as dangerous misuse of science and public health.

If El-Sayed wins a seat in the Senate this November, that confrontation could move beyond campaign rhetoric and into a Senate hearing room.

El-Sayed Throws Down the Gauntlet

Speaking with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, El-Sayed was asked which Trump administration official he most wanted to question if elected.

His answer came without hesitation.

'I can't wait to sit across RFK Jr. and actually grill him,' he said. 'Dude uses big words he does not understand. And I happened to go to medical school, so I kind of understand them.'

The Michigan Democrat went even further, accusing Kennedy of pushing 'grift on the American public' and vowing to hold him accountable if he reaches Washington.

The exchange instantly became the interview's standout moment, turning what began as a routine post-primary conversation into a direct challenge aimed at one of America's most divisive public health figures.

El-Sayed: I can't wait to sit across RFK Jr. And actually grill him. Dude uses big words he does not understand. And I happen to go to medical school, so I kind of understand them. I'm a guy with a doctorate in medicine and in public health. He's a guy who takes his kids swimming… pic.twitter.com/UetIT4fIx3 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2026

Why RFK Jr. Is in El-Sayed's Crosshairs

The clash is rooted in far more than politics.

Kennedy has spent years attracting criticism for his views on vaccines, COVID-19, and public health, positions that have made him both a hero to supporters and a lightning rod for opponents. As Health and Human Services Secretary, he now oversees many of the federal agencies responsible for US health policy.

El-Sayed, meanwhile, is a physician with doctorates in both medicine and public health. Throughout the interview, he made it clear that he believes scientific expertise should guide national health decisions, not what he views as misleading rhetoric.

That contrast formed the backbone of his attack.

The Remark Everyone Is Talking About

El-Sayed did not stop at questioning Kennedy's understanding of medical terminology.

'I'm a guy with a doctorate in medicine and in public health,' he told Collins before delivering the interview's sharpest line: 'He's a guy who takes his kids swimming in Shitt's Creek.'

The quip, referencing a widely reported environmental controversy involving Kennedy, quickly became one of the interview's most memorable moments. Combined with his claim that Kennedy 'uses big words he does not understand', it fuelled fresh debate over the Health Secretary's approach to science and medicine.

Questions Left Unanswered

Although El-Sayed delivered some of the interview's strongest soundbites, viewers were left without a deeper explanation of the specific RFK Jr. medical claims he believes are misleading.

After asking whether Kennedy was the Trump official El-Sayed most wanted to question, Collins moved the conversation to other campaign issues without pressing him to identify particular examples or explain how he would challenge the Health Secretary in a Senate hearing.

That left one obvious question hanging: exactly which of Kennedy's policies or statements would become the focus of El-Sayed's promised grilling.

Other Flashpoints During the Interview

The Abdul El-Sayed CNN interview later shifted to several other contentious topics.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman criticised El-Sayed over his association with political streamer Hasan Piker, while Collins also questioned the Democratic nominee about US military aid to Israel and funding for the Iron Dome.

El-Sayed defended his positions, arguing that American tax dollars should prioritise domestic needs over foreign military assistance. He also declined to distance himself from Piker, instead redirecting the discussion towards his campaign and Michigan voters.

Earlier in the interview, Collins asked about President Donald Trump's recent criticism after the primary, in which Trump described El-Sayed as 'full of sh*t'.

A Rivalry That Could Move to Washington

For all the issues discussed, it was El-Sayed's challenge to Kennedy that overshadowed everything else.

The Abdul El-Sayed RFK Jr. interview was not simply another campaign stop. It offered a preview of the confrontation El-Sayed says he wants if voters send him to the Senate.

His criticism goes beyond partisan politics. It reflects a broader battle over scientific expertise, vaccine policy, and the direction of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. health policies under the Trump administration.

Whether that face-off ever happens now rests with Michigan voters. But after publicly declaring that he 'can't wait to grill' Kennedy, El-Sayed has already turned the Health Secretary into one of the defining targets of his Senate campaign, ensuring this rivalry is unlikely to fade any time soon.