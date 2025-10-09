Gene Simmons, the 76-year-old co-founder and bassist of Kiss, has reassured fans that he is 'completely fine' after being briefly hospitalised following a car crash along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The rock icon's SUV reportedly veered across lanes and struck a parked car on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say a medical issue may have been involved, though the exact cause has not been confirmed.

The Incident

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Simmons was driving his black SUV around midday when the vehicle crossed several lanes of traffic before striking a parked car.

Deputies at the scene noted that no bystanders were seriously injured. Simmons was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, where doctors conducted tests to determine whether a medical episode had triggered the crash. Investigators are preparing a formal crash report, which will include medical assessments once available.

Hospitalisation and Recovery

Simmons was released later the same day after undergoing checks. His representative confirmed he had been evaluated and discharged without complications.

Shortly after, Simmons addressed fans directly on social media, calling the crash a 'slight fender bender' and reassuring followers that he was 'completely fine.'

Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 8, 2025

Simmons' representatives dispute suggestions that he specifically described the incident as fainting, though police and eyewitness accounts point to the possibility that he briefly lost consciousness at the wheel.

Family's Response

Simmons' wife, actress Shannon Tweed, also spoke publicly about the incident. She said that her husband had recently undergone a change in medication and was urged by doctors to increase hydration.

Tweed suggested these factors could have contributed to the medical scare, but emphasised that Simmons is recovering at home. No medical authority has confirmed the cause, and such details remain speculative.

Context and Health History

This isn't the first time Simmons' health has made headlines. In April 2023, during a Kiss concert in Brazil, he performed while seated after feeling unwell on stage, later attributing the episode to dehydration. He quickly reassured fans, much as he has now, that it was "nothing serious."

Now, the Malibu crash has renewed discussion about his health as he remains in the public eye. Despite officially retiring Kiss from touring in 2023, Simmons and his bandmates are scheduled to reunite in Las Vegas in November for an exceptional one-off performance. The concert has been promoted as a celebration of the band's legacy, with fans already highlighting Simmons' recovery as a sign that he will still appear on stage.

Public and Industry Reaction

Fans flooded Simmons' social media with messages of support and relief following his update. Many praised his humour and resilience, calling him 'rock's toughest survivor.' Fellow musicians, including several from the classic rock scene, also expressed well wishes.

Industry analysts say Simmons' quick response reinforced his reputation for transparency and toughness, traits that have long defined his public image. Meanwhile, the LASD continues to examine whether a medical event played a role in the collision.

For now, the rock legend appears to be recovering well — and if his tone online is any indication, fans can expect to see him back in the spotlight soon.