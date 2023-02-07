Actor Rupert Everett claimed to know the woman to whom Prince Harry lost his virginity and said the romp did not happen behind a pub.

The Duke of Sussex shared in his memoir "Spare" that he was only a teenager when he had his first sexual encounter "in a grassy field behind a busy pub" with an "older woman" who loves horses. He said it did not last long, "Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze."

But Everett is adamant that he knows who the "older woman" Prince Harry referred to in his memoir. He also said that the romp did not happen in the U.K. He told The Telegraph's royal editor Victoria Ward, "I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is. And it wasn't behind a pub. And it wasn't in this country."

It is not clear how he knows as he did not share any more details. He also declined to reveal the name of the woman and just said, "I'm just putting it out there that I know."

OK! cited an unnamed source close to the Duke of Sussex who doubts Everett's claim saying, "Amazing that he would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself."

Several names have been brought up including former model Suzannah Harvey, interior designer Catherine Ommanney, and actress Elizabeth Hurley, who denied she was the "older woman." It was only recently that former Hargrove stable girl Sasha Walpole confessed that she was the woman who took Prince Harry's virginity when he was 16 and she was 19 years old.

It reportedly happened during her 19th birthday and they were both very drunk. She said it was not planned but the royal allegedly made the first move when he kissed her passionately.

They have been friends for years but the incident drifted them apart. They never contacted each other again afterward but she is not disappointed. Walpole shared that she had kept this a secret for 21 years but decided to break her silence after Prince Harry mentioned it in "Spare."