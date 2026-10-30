Adin Ross turned off Sneako's camera during a livestream shared on X on 27 October, after Sneako launched into a long rant at DJ Akademiks. The rant covered Drake and old rivalries as well as their feud over Islam and Palestine. The clip, posted on X by @viewsceo, had passed 3.4 million views by 29 October.

Ross has previously expressed support for Sneako, saying he had 'nothing but love and respect' for him. Akademiks, born Livingston Allen, talks about hip-hop on his own streams. Sneako, born Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, converted to Islam in 2023, Newsweek reported, and says Akademiks mocked that faith and the cause of Palestine.

What Happened on Adin Ross's Stream

Sneako's on-air rant ran for about seven minutes, according to the fan account @sneakosnippet. He called Akademiks a 'house slave', a WorldStarHipHop clip title says, and listed a string of grievances. 'You are a 40-year-old man who can't even get a stream from Drake,' he said in one clip posted by the same account. He also claimed Drake had given Akademiks nothing but a necklace in a decade of support. Ross eventually cut his camera, as the clip below shows.

SNEAKO just WENT OFF on Akademiks and had Adin Ross turn off his cam after he made serious allegations against Akademiks 😳 pic.twitter.com/v1a4PqxUFI — views (@viewsceo) October 27, 2026

Sneako's list ranged from Akademiks' ties to Drake to his past clashes with the streamer Tylil and the musicians Jay Cinco and Vic Mensa. He also sparked a 2025 controversy when Akademiks asked a 15-year-old streamer explicit questions during a live stream. Dexerto reported at the time that Akademiks later apologised and that Twitch banned his channel. IBTimes UK has not verified the rest of Sneako's claims for this article.

Why Sneako Says Akademiks Insulted Islam

In a separate clip posted by the X account @SNEAKOHQ, shown below, Sneako said Akademiks 'said horrible things about Islam, insulting Palestine, insulting Allah and His Messenger.' In a livestream clip transcribed by Baller Alert, Akademiks told Sneako to 'go to Palestine.' Akademiks has not responded publicly in any report IBTimes UK reviewed. It is not Sneako's first Islam row. In July, he told a New York crowd on stream that 'Islam will be in every household', Newsweek reported.

SNEAKO CALLS OUT Akademiks for disrespecting Islam, Allah, and Prophet Muhammad ﷺ and pushing anti-Muslim rhetoric. 😳☪️



“He said horrible things about Islam, insulting Palestine, insulting Allah and His Messenger. He said, ‘The Prophet didn't tell you nothing. The Prophet will… pic.twitter.com/1SB6SnONjP — SNEAKO HQ (@SNEAKOHQ) October 27, 2026

Akademiks has also posted claims about Sneako's private life on X, which IBTimes UK has not verified and is not repeating here. Sneako has not answered them directly in any post found. The rapper Meek Mill, a long-time critic of Akademiks, has also criticised his remarks about Islam, Baller Alert reported.

Earlier Clashes Involving Ross and Sneako

The three men have crossed paths before. In 2025, Sneako used a racial slur while defending Ross in a row with Doechii, Sportskeeda reported. Ross publicly stood by his friend then. He had told Akademiks in an interview that his own remarks about Doechii cost him two brand deals.

The two men have also clashed directly. In January 2026, security staff refused Sneako entry to Ross's Brand Risk event, win.gg reported. In July, Ross told Sneako on stream to move to Iran or Afghanistan and said he would donate if he did. Ross has not explained why he cut the camera.