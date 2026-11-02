Emergency dispatchers across Washington, D.C. were inundated with 911 calls on 29 October, after a low-flying presidential jet carried out unannounced passes over the city centre, rattling residents and triggering substantial commercial aviation disruption

The military aircraft, which the White House celebrated as an 'epic Air Force One flyover' for trick-or-treaters, made two low-altitude runs over the executive mansion on Thursday evening whilst President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump distributed sweets to children on the South Lawn.

Flying between 400 and 1,000 feet above ground level, the massive blue-and-white Boeing roared directly above residential neighbourhoods, prompting startled onlookers to fear an imminent aviation disaster and spurring emergency service deployments across the capital.

Because the commander-in-chief was observing from the ground, the aircraft technically operated without the official Air Force One call sign, yet its presence prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to order a sudden ground stop at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, delaying more than 200 scheduled passenger flights.

The manoeuvre drew immediate condemnation from municipal leaders and the D.C. Council, who warned that a 15-minute public alert in America's most sensitive airspace endangered public trust.

Residents Question Short Notice

The Daily Beast reported that dispatch audio captured concerned residents calling emergency services after seeing a large aircraft flying unusually low. D.C. Fire units were dispatched early Thursday evening. A dispatcher later told callers that 'Air Force One is on manoeuvres,' according to the recording.

The White House's Rapid Response 47 account shared video showing Trump waving as the aircraft passed overhead.

John Gramlich, an associate director at the Pew Research Center, described the flight as 'startling' in a post on X. Another social media user, Milen Rodban, wrote that she had experienced 'a mini heart attack' alongside others on the street.

The D.C. Council criticised the short warning. In a post on X, it said the flyover gave people in downtown Washington, the Pentagon and National Airport 'just fifteen minutes' notice. The council added that the manoeuvre had startled its members.

AlertDC's public notification was issued at 5:24 p.m. on 29 October. It said the US military would conduct an aircraft flyover over the National Mall area 'over the next hour.' The Washington Post reported that the first pass over the White House occurred at about 5:45 p.m.

Flight-tracking data placed the aircraft at approximately 400 to 1,000 feet over Washington. It passed over the White House twice, according to The Washington Post. The publication also reported that the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the manoeuvre had been coordinated with the agency.

FAA Confirms Coordination

The FAA said a brief ground stop was implemented at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to accommodate the flyover. Reuters reported that airline officials also said they had received less than an hour's notice.

Air traffic control recordings captured a pilot asking how many more passes the aircraft would make. A controller replied, 'Hopefully that's the last,' according to recordings cited by The Washington Post.

Reuters reported that FlightAware recorded 202 delayed flights at the airport on Thursday. The tracking service said 26 per cent of departing flights and 17 per cent of arriving flights were delayed. Most of the delays were linked to the airport disruption.

White House spokesperson Allison Schuster said the FAA had followed all necessary protocols to protect Washington residents. She described the event as bringing 'joy and excitement' to Halloween celebrations and criticised media coverage of the flyover.

Washington has some of the country's most restricted airspace, making unexpected aircraft movements particularly noticeable.

However, aviation watchdogs pointed out that internal agency clearance does not resolve why municipal authorities and thousands of delayed airline passengers received such truncated notification.

The episode has renewed congressional scrutiny regarding whether presidential pageantry should override the commercial operations of the capital's primary transit hubs.