Distressing audio from a Learjet crash that killed nine people in Florida has captured a young co-pilot's desperate final warnings, while a male voice, believed to be the aircraft's captain, appears to recite the Lord's Prayer.

The Learjet 60 crashed in Palm Beach County on Sunday, 1 November 2026, after entering a rapid descent during a flight from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas.

Recordings of the crew's communications with air traffic control reveal frantic emergency calls, including warnings that the aircraft was losing altitude at an extraordinary rate.

Learjet's Final Moments Captured in Distressing Audio

The recording, preserved through air traffic control communications, begins with the crew reporting icing conditions and moderate turbulence while flying at approximately 35,000 feet (10,668 metres).

The pilots subsequently encountered precipitation and requested permission to climb to 37,000 feet (11,278 metres), hoping to escape the deteriorating conditions. However, the aircraft began descending rapidly before the manoeuvre could be completed.

The female pilot declared an emergency, reporting descent rates reaching 10,000 feet (3,048 metres) per minute before warning that the aircraft was in an overspeed condition. As the situation worsened, she could be heard saying, 'We're gonna crash into the ground.'

The crew subsequently reported descending at 22,000 feet (6,706 metres) per minute while banking at approximately 60 degrees.

Screams and increasingly urgent exchanges followed before the aircraft's final transmission.

Pilot Appears To Recite Lord's Prayer Before Crash

Amid the emergency communications, a male voice can apparently be heard reciting words resembling the Lord's Prayer.

A male voice, believed to be the aircraft's captain, Jeff Gregory, appears to recite part of the Lord's Prayer as the jet plummets towards the ground. 'Who art in heaven, hallowed be the name,' the voice can reportedly be heard saying, while 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras desperately warns that the aircraft is about to crash.

The recording also contains a desperate final remark interpreted as 'We're out of time.'

Captain Jeff Gregory, 55, was reportedly heard reciting the Lord’s Prayer in the final moments before the deadly Learjet 60 crash in Florida.



The cockpit audio captured a male voice praying as the aircraft descended rapidly. His co-pilot, 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras,… pic.twitter.com/1pg3tMPyP6 — Tevin Macharia Mukabana (@TevinMacharia) November 3, 2026

The crew's final radio transmissions captured the growing desperation aboard the Learjet, with urgent warnings about the aircraft's rapid descent before communication was lost moments ahead of the fatal crash.

The publicly circulating recording consists of radio communications rather than an officially released cockpit voice recorder.

Who Were the Victims of the Florida Learjet Crash?

Among the nine people killed was 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, whose family confirmed her identity following the tragedy. Filgueiras had reportedly accumulated more than 1,300 flying hours despite her young age.

The aircraft was carrying seven passengers and two crew members when it crashed near a residential area, leaving a substantial crater and scattered wreckage. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but authorities confirmed that nobody aboard survived.

The crash also prompted evacuations in the surrounding neighbourhood as emergency crews secured the impact area.

What Caused the Learjet To Crash?

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation into the accident.

Investigators have identified evidence suggesting the aircraft may have begun breaking apart before striking the ground.

Weather conditions, including icing, turbulence, and precipitation, are among the circumstances being examined, although no official cause has been established.

Investigators are also determining whether a cockpit voice recorder remained installed aboard the aircraft.

For now, the final radio transmissions provide a harrowing account of the crew's efforts to regain control, while investigators work to establish what caused the fatal descent.