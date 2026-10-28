A United Airlines passenger accused of sending a text threatening to hijack a plane and crash it into a particular row reportedly told police the exchange was 'banter between coworkers'.

Dante Raymond Milne, 25, was arrested on 25 October 2026 after United Flight 1681 returned to Las Vegas following a flight attendant's discovery of the alleged message.

The aircraft had been travelling from Harry Reid International Airport towards Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

It returned to its departure airport less than 20 minutes after take-off, according to flight records. Milne reportedly denied intending to hijack or crash the aircraft or harm anyone, according to the arrest account.

What Did the United Passenger Allegedly Text?

According to the arrest report, the message allegedly read, 'I'm gonna hijack this b---- and crash ur row only'. Local broadcaster KVVU reported that Milne allegedly sent it to a passenger in seat 37D while sitting in seat 10C.

The flight attendant who spotted the text alerted the lead flight attendant. The crew waited until the aircraft had passed 10,000 feet before notifying the captain, in line with the procedure described in the report. The plane turned back to Las Vegas, where police escorted two passengers off the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft returned safely to Las Vegas after the crew reported a 'passenger disturbance' and confirmed that it would investigate.

An airport spokesperson said no injuries were reported after the incident, which was described as a 'potential safety concern'.

Why Did the United Passenger Call It 'Banter Between Coworkers'?

According to KVVU, Milne told police he had travelled to Las Vegas for a three-day apprenticeship training programme. He works as an underwater welder and reportedly lives in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey.

Milne reportedly told police he had consumed beer and shots at an airport bar before boarding. He intended to sleep during the journey and later woke to find the aircraft returning to Las Vegas.

When questioned about the text exchange, Milne acknowledged messaging the other passenger but initially said he could not remember what he had written.

Asked about the alleged hijacking message, he reportedly described the wording as poor and characterised the exchange as 'banter between coworkers'.

He denied intending to hijack or crash the aircraft, or to hurt anyone, and expressed remorse over his alleged actions. These statements reflect his reported account of the exchange, but they do not establish his intentions or determine how a court will assess the message.

What Happens Next in the United Passenger Case?

Milne was arrested on 25 October, the day after the flight returned to Las Vegas. According to court records, he faces a felony charge described as making a threat or providing false information regarding an act of terrorism. The precise statutory wording should be checked against the court record.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later released after posting bond on $20,000 bail (£15,000), according to the report. On Tuesday, 27 October 2026, his attorney told a judge that Milne planned to plead not guilty. He is due back in court on 5 January 2027 for a preliminary hearing.

United Airlines said Flight 1681 returned to Las Vegas to 'address a potential safety concern'. The airline's statement did not identify the passenger or comment on his reported explanation for the message.

The flight carried 150 passengers and six crew members. It was delayed overnight because the crew had reached its duty-time limits before departing for Newark on the morning of Sunday, 25 October 2026.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had not responded to a request for comment by the time the report was published. The charge remains an allegation, and Milne's reported intention to plead not guilty means the case has yet to be resolved in court.