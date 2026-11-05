Donald Trump was reportedly struck silent inside the White House on Tuesday night, 3 November, as early returns confirmed Democrats had swept the midterm elections, seizing command of Capitol Hill and leaving his second administration facing two years of divided government.

According to the Daily Mail, Trump bypassed a sombre East Room gathering of cabinet secretaries and advisers, choosing instead to remain upstairs in his private residential quarters alongside White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and communications aide Natalie Harp.

As state after state fell to Democratic challengers and uneaten Cheesecake Factory buffet trays were abandoned below, sources described him as glued to Fox News television broadcasts whilst descending into a very dark and uncommunicative mood.

Although the president subsequently adopted a measured public tone during post-midnight telephone appearances, congratulating Democratic leaders whilst attributing Republican losses to domestic petrol prices and hostile television coverage rather than his own political record, the White House is bracing for intense legislative resistance.

Trump has already responded to the shifting balance of power by promoting a combative 'Mr Veto' posture, signalling a protracted constitutional conflict with the incoming 120th Congress.

Trump Skips East Room Gathering on Election Day

The Daily Mail reported that the cabinet members and political advisers gathered in the East Room to watch election returns. Cheesecake Factory food had been laid out, but the anticipated Republican celebration never materialised.

Trump reportedly watched Fox News alongside White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and aide Natalie Harp. First Lady Melania Trump was not reportedly watching with them.

As Democratic victories accumulated, officials began leaving the gathering. By the time Democrats were projected to win the House shortly before 10pm Eastern, the room had largely emptied.

'He's watching Fox News, barely uttering a word and paralysed into silence,' a source close to Trump told the Daily Mail.

Another senior official described the atmosphere upstairs as 'very, very dark'. However, IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these anonymous accounts of Trump's private behaviour.

Donald Trump Congratulates Democrats but Refuses To Accept Personal Blame

Despite the reported anger behind closed doors, Trump's public reaction was markedly different. During a telephone interview with Fox News, the president congratulated Democrats while rejecting suggestions that the defeat reflected dissatisfaction with his leadership.

'Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They've been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it,' Trump said.

He subsequently insisted that Republican losses should not be interpreted as a personal rejection. 'But I don't view it as a hit on me. I think we've done ... We've had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency,' he added.

Trump also blamed Republican candidates and Fox News for the outcome. On Truth Social, he suggested the party would have won overwhelmingly had he personally appeared on the ballot.

His explanation contrasted with his earlier campaigning, during which he encouraged supporters to treat the midterms as a referendum on his presidency.

Donald Trump Signals 'Mr Veto' Strategy After Democratic Victory

With Democrats preparing to take control of Congress in January 2027, Trump has already signalled how he intends to confront the incoming majority.

Following the election, he shared an image of a red baseball cap bearing the word 'VETO' on Truth Social. The post named no particular legislation but reinforced his previous warning that he would become 'Mr Veto' if Republicans lost Congress.

'I'm not going to let them through,' Trump previously told Fox News. 'And then at some point, we'll probably make deals.'

Trump nevertheless indicated he was prepared to negotiate. Speaking to The New York Times, he said he would accept the election results and looked forward to working with Democrats.

He also attributed Republican losses partly to rising petrol prices, rather than the war with Iran itself. 'I don't think it was the war,' Trump told Fox News. 'I think it was the gas prices.'

A presidential veto could block legislation passed by Congress. Democrats would need two-thirds majorities in both chambers to override one, making Republican support essential unless Democrats secured those thresholds independently.

Donald Trump Becomes Target of 'Hazardous Waste' Midterm Memes

While Trump defended his political record, critics on social media turned the Republican defeat into a wave of mocking memes.

One widely circulated video shared on X depicted a sleeping Trump being carried by suited men and discarded in a bin labelled 'HAZARDOUS WASTE'.

Another satirical image imagined Trump behind bars while former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden laughed. The artwork also featured Melania Trump and Natalie Harp.

Not everyone welcomed the ridicule. One X user criticised the rubbish-bin imagery as political theatre that exaggerated the election's implications.

For all the online mockery, Trump's defeat was congressional, not presidential. He remains in the White House, with Democrats preparing to exercise their newly won legislative and investigative powers.