Nathan Johnson's election as Texas attorney general has given anime fans an unexpected connection to state politics: the Democrat once composed music for Dragon Ball Z. His victory over Republican Mayes Middleton on 3 November puts a former soundtrack composer in line to lead one of America's most politically influential state legal offices.

Under u/MarvelsGrantMan156's Reddit post sharing Consequence's report, one commenter joked: 'Think of how awesome it'll be when he finally goes Super Subpoena'. The legal pun gives Johnson's anime background a playful twist, while his experience as a lawyer and state senator explains his preparation for office.

The Music Behind the Political Headlines

In a video shared on his official Facebook page and reported by FOX 7 Austin, Johnson said he composed scores for 67 episodes and five Dragon Ball Z films. Those credits concern versions of the franchise featuring his music, rather than authorship of the entire Japanese series' soundtrack.

His recollection also offers a family story behind the credits. 'I remember him sitting on my knee and stuff blowing up,' Johnson said of watching with his young son, recalling the child's response: 'Oh, Daddy Goku!'

FOX 7 identifies all five films as Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest, Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might, Dragon Ball Z: Broly — Second Coming, Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, and Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon. Johnson described composing as a creative outlet that connected him with his children and their friends.

A Lawyer Before an Election Sensation

His qualifications extend beyond music. A University of Texas event biography records his physics degree from the University of Arizona and law degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Johnson entered the Texas Senate after defeating Republican Don Huffines in 2018, according to Complex. He subsequently built the legislative record behind his statewide campaign.

The Texas Tribune describes him as a Dallas state senator and corporate litigator, and the first Democrat elected attorney general since 1994. His defeated opponent, Middleton, had closely aligned himself with President Donald Trump.

How Johnson Reacted to His Victory

Johnson greeted the result by emphasising the obligations of his new office. 'This is a tremendous honour, and a tremendous responsibility,' he wrote in a victory post, Entertainment Weekly reported.

In the message, also reproduced in coverage quoting his X post, he pledged to represent Texans and uphold the rule of law. He acknowledged the work ahead while expressing optimism about what could be accomplished.

This is a tremendous honor, and a tremendous responsibility.



Texans voted for an attorney general who will represent them and the interests of our state, and who will above all uphold the rule of law. That’s what I intend to do.



I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me. But I look… pic.twitter.com/jKuAJuZmnJ — Nathan Johnson (@NathanForTexas) November 4, 2026

What the Office Actually Controls

The practical responsibilities extend to consumer protection, child support enforcement and litigation involving Texas. Johnson has promised to prioritise those responsibilities and challenge the federal government when he believes it exceeds its authority, the Tribune reports.

He will succeed Ken Paxton, who ran for the US Senate instead. The change therefore concerns the direction of an agency that has frequently pursued conservative causes through the courts, rather than simply a new personality at its head.

IBTimes UK's election coverage places his win within broader Democratic gains, including control of both congressional chambers. Johnson is due to take office in January 2027, when attention will shift from his soundtrack credits to how he exercises Texas's legal power.