A federal judge in Colorado ordered Edgardo Garcia Vargas to be immediately released on 3 November 2026 after immigration officers re-arrested him minutes following an earlier court-ordered release.

US District Judge S. Kato Crews found that the renewed detention constituted an ongoing violation of his due process rights.

According to the court, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers confronted and arrested Garcia Vargas before he had even left the detention facility grounds. Government lawyers maintained that his brief release satisfied the earlier order and asked the court to close the case.

Judge Crews rejected that argument in a sharply worded four-page ruling. 'Once again, the cruelty appears to be the point,' he wrote.

ICE Re-Arrest Rejected as Judge Finds Continuous Detention

The dispute centred on whether immigration authorities had genuinely complied with a judicial release order when they immediately returned Garcia Vargas to custody.

Government lawyers argued that the original order had been fulfilled despite his subsequent detention. Crews disagreed, finding that Garcia Vargas had effectively remained in custody since his initial arrest.

Accepting the government's interpretation, he wrote, would make habeas relief 'meaningless' and reward the respondents' 'apparent gamesmanship'.

'No person would have felt free to leave under these circumstances,' Crews wrote. The judge considered whether Garcia Vargas had experienced meaningful freedom between his release and re-arrest.

Under the legal principles cited in his ruling, custody can extend beyond physical imprisonment when a person's freedom remains restricted.

Garcia Vargas had originally filed a habeas corpus petition challenging his detention. He argued that immigration officers violated his due process rights because they never presented him with a warrant.

The government failed to respond to the petition, prompting Crews to treat the due process claim as conceded.

The ruling therefore did not resolve every allegation surrounding the original arrest through a contested evidentiary hearing. Instead, it addressed the unanswered petition and the government's decision to detain Garcia Vargas immediately after his release.

ICE Re-Arrest Restrictions Carry Warning of Possible Contempt

Crews ordered Garcia Vargas released immediately and required the government to file a status report certifying his release within three days.

The judge also prohibited any further arrest or detention unless officials first established, through clear and convincing evidence, that Garcia Vargas posed a flight risk or a danger to the community.

That determination must occur at a bond hearing before a neutral decision-maker. The government bears the burden of proof, and Garcia Vargas must be allowed legal representation.

Judge Crews warned that another immediate arrest without those protections would require officials to appear in court for consideration of possible contempt proceedings. No contempt finding was made in the order.

The case follows separate legal challenges to immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration.

In May, Senior US District Judge R. Brooke Jackson found that ICE had materially violated an injunction restricting unlawful warrantless arrests in Colorado. He ordered additional officer training and documentation requirements.

That separate case, Ramirez Ovando v. Mullin, remains on appeal, with oral arguments scheduled for 16 November.

Crews' ruling applies specifically to Garcia Vargas. It does not permanently prohibit his detention but requires authorities to satisfy the court's conditions before taking him into custody again.

The government must certify his release within the prescribed three-day period. The 3 November order does not itself establish whether officials have subsequently complied.