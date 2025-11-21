Emergency services airlifted four individuals, including two in critical condition, after a grizzly bear attacked a school field trip near Bella Coola, British Columbia, on 20 November. The incident, which occurred on a walking trail in the Great Bear Rainforest region, highlights the inherent risks of human-wildlife coexistence in areas dense with spawning salmon.

Grizzly Bear Attack Leaves Multiple Individuals Injured

A group of students and teachers from Acwsalcta School was on a field trip were walking a trail around 1:30 pm when they crossed paths with the grizzly bear.

Among the 11 injured people, two were in critical condition, and another two were seriously injured. Four were reportedly airlifted from the area following the incident. Seven individuals were treated on scene and did not require hospitalisation, the CBC reported.

Veronica Schooner, a mother of a child who was present during the attack, said a male teacher fought the bear and 'bore the brunt of the attack.' Many worked together to stop the grizzly, and bear spray had been used, according to Sky News.

Schooner stated that three students were among the injured. She added that her son was 'traumatised' following the attack.

'He keeps crying for his friends - right away he started praying for his friends,' she said.

The authorities have not confirmed how many students were injured. However, they acknowledged that several of the injured were students, without providing an actual count.

The animal remains on the loose, prompting warnings for residents to avoid the area. Transportation is also being arranged so locals can avoid walking through the area.

School Released a Statement Following the Attack

Acwsalcta School released a statement on Facebook to address the grizzly bear attack that left multiple students and teachers injured. The school thanked its staff for their 'swift actions, calm leadership, and unwavering dedication to protecting and supporting' the students.

It also acknowledged the students for being obedient. They were there for one another and they 'listened to instructions'.

The school also thanked the parents and families for trusting them, as well as for their patience and understanding'. It promised to provide 'emotional support and resources needed in the days and weeks ahead'.

Grizzly Bear Attacks in Bella Coola

The CBC spoke with Lana Ciarniello, a human-bear conflict expert, following the incident. According to Ciarniello, Bella Coola residents 'coexist with grizzly bears' and are reportedly doing a 'great job' at that.

Bella Coola is situated in a channel with significant fish activity. Salmon spawn in the area, attracting bears to the region.

She warned that an encounter with a grizzly bear can be 'fatal.' 'If a bear wants you dead, you will be dead,' the expert said. Ciarniello, however, clarified that in most cases, killing is not its motivation.

She theorised the bear attacked the schoolchildren and their teachers because they were in the spawning channels and because fruit was abundant in the area. Consequently, it was a 'surprising encounter' and the grizzly 'became defensive.'

According to Ciarniello, when one encounters a bear, they should 'stand and talk in a calm voice.' They should avoid running and becoming erratic, which the expert believes is 'extremely difficult' to achieve around children.