Sean 'Diddy' Combs appears to be just doing fine, even if he is in prison. New footage of the rap executive shows him sporting a nearly unrecognisable grey beard and hair while working in the facility's media library.

Diddy Rocks Grey Hair in Prison

TMZ obtained new footage of Diddy, who is detained at Fort Dix in New Jersey. The convicted musician was reportedly finishing up his work in the prison's media library on Friday, 21 November, when the video was filmed.

Combs was reportedly helping distribute movies and religious materials to inmates. He was wearing a brown knit cap during the sighting, which he later removed, revealing his grey hair and beard.

Themusic mogulseems at ease and even stops to chat with his fellow inmates while in the hall. The conversation appears lighthearted as Combs smiles when he approaches another inmate and they talk for a while before parting ways in the corridor.

Diddy Works, Chats with Inmates in First Videos From Fort Dix https://t.co/QmhuW5mFA3 pic.twitter.com/i8XK5773w8 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 23, 2025

Did Diddy Age Fast While in Jail?

While Diddy and his fellow inmates did not appear bothered by his grey locks, social media users have expressed their surprise at the sight of the singer with grey hair and beard. According to them, they hardly recognised him.

Meanwhile, some speculated that he had aged rapidly while in prison, which they suggested was the reason his hair had turned grey.

'Oh he aging real quick,' @BardisMedia commented, before suggesting that he should 'go straight for plastic surgery' once he's out of jail in 2028.

Another said that Combs 'turned 70 in less than a year.' A different commenter wrote, 'Diddy with all that grey !! Damn that was quick.'

@SlimShady274 also noticed the quick change in Diddy's hair colour. According to them, 'Dang diddy done aged a 100 years.'

Meanwhile, another social media user believed that Combs's hair has been grey all along and he just dyed it black.

oh he aging real quick.. when he gets released in 2028 he needa go straight for plastic surgery like Kris😭 — ໊ (@BardisMedia) November 23, 2025

people saying he’s aging which is true but I honestly think he’s been “gray” but of course being on the outside he always had the option to dye his hair black — G I N G E R (@TheeGingeeer) November 23, 2025

While some focused on Combs's grey hair, the others noticed that he looked happy despite his detention. This convinced them that being in prison wasn't really a punishment for the artist. Part of the reason for his apparent comfort may be the nature of the facility and the access to a commissary, where inmates can purchase additional food items.

Transfer to Fort Dix After Alleged Attack

Mr Combs was initially detained at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, Brooklyn. However, he was moved to New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix after he allegedly woke up with one inmate holding a 'knife to his throat.' FCI Fort Dix is a low-security federal correctional institution, which may explain the more relaxed atmosphere seen in the footage.

His close friend, Charlucci Finney, believed the man wanted to intimidate Diddy and had no plan to harm the celebrity. Otherwise, he would have cut Combs's throat.

Shortly after he arrived at the facility, Combs was photographed smiling while being surrounded by his fellow inmates.

Diddy Could Be Released Earlier Than 2028

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, is hopeful that he will be released earlier than the May 2028 sentence. The attorney, however, could not say 'how much sooner,' noting that 'there are lots of variables' to consider.

According to Agnifilo, his high-profile client already missed his mother and children. Diddy is reportedly 'anxious to get out', and the lawyer has high hopes that he'll have a beautiful life after he serves his prison sentence.

