Sean 'Diddy' Combs has secured an early procedural win in his ongoing federal case, after a US court approved his request for an expedited appeal that could bring oral arguments forward to April 2026.

The recent win of the rap mogul gives him a potential opening to challenge aspects of his sentencing while he continues to serve a 50-month prison term for trafficking individuals in prostitution.

At the same time, the discussion around whether US President Donald Trump could issue a pardon remains active, potentially setting an early release for the disgraced rapper.

Diddy's Appeal Got Approved: What it Means for His Prison Sentence

Legal experts told FOX News that the court agreed to fast-track Diddy's appeal, not because the judges think he is innocent or because his conviction is weak, but simply because appeals normally take a long time (about 12 to 18 months).

If his case were handled at the usual pace, he might already be close to finishing his prison sentence by the time the appeal is reviewed.

Neama Rahmani, the former federal prosecutor who now heads West Coast Trial Lawyers, noted that the court recognised the appeal would be largely meaningful if it concluded only after Diddy had already served most of his term.

He explained that this shift may allow the rapper to push for a transition to a halfway house or home confinement sooner than expected, particularly under rehabilitation programmes available to federal inmates.

Possibility of a Trump Pardon Remains

Diddy's legal team is believed to be exploring multiple avenues to reduce his sentence, including the possibility of a presidential pardon.

Criminal defense lawyer Nicole Blank Becker said that a pardon from Trump is 'not out of the realm', particularly given the US President's past willingness to grant clemency to high-profile individuals.

However, she stressed that a pardon is rarely a straightforward request. Becker explained that Diddy would need to demonstrate remorse and avoid appearing confrontational towards the federal system. She added that those who successfully secure clemency typically do so through discreet, well-connected intermediaries, not public campaigns.

Trump previously acknowledged that Diddy had requested a pardon, saying he would be willing to review the matter based on whether he reviewed the case as fair. Additionally, sources close from Diddy's inmates reported that the rapper is confident the US President will grant him pardon in 2026 and promises to return favour to those close to him in prison.

Diddy's Trial

Diddy's eight-week trial earlier this year got him acquitted of the more severe accusations of sex trafficking and racketeering, but he was convicted on prostitution related charges.

Legal experts say that the expedited appeal is best understood as a 'lifeline' and not a guarantee of a reduced sentence, but a chance to make legal arguments before time runs out.

The mogul rapper is currently serving his term at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix and was ordered to pay a fine of approximately £390,000 ($500,000), along with five years of supervised release following his prison term.

His scheduled release date is still 8 May 2028.