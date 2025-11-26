Al Pacino has allegedly grown increasingly frustrated by renewed social meetups between his former partner, Noor Alfallah, and television host Bill Maher, according to a recent Globe report.

The tabloid claims Pacino privately referred to Maher as 'a snake' after sightings of the pair in Los Angeles — though no reputable outlet has corroborated these claims, and none of the individuals involved has commented publicly.

With 85-year-old Pacino and Alfallah continuing to co-parent their two-year-old son, Roman, the unverified story has sparked speculation about the dynamics between the actor, his ex-partner and one of Hollywood's most recognisable TV personalities.

Pacino Is Irritated by Maher, Alfallah Meetups

Globe, unnamed insiders allege that Alfallah and Maher were recently spotted together leaving a social gathering in West Hollywood. The pair reportedly met in 2022, before Roman's birth in 2023. Pacino has described the situation as uncomfortable, portraying himself as protective of his dynamic with Noor despite their split.

Pacino privately referred to Maher as 'a snake' and 'a wolf in sheep's clothing,' although these remarks cannot be independently confirmed. The publication asserts that Pacino views Maher's presence around Alfallah as suspect, though no evidence supports this interpretation, and there is no public record of Pacino making such comments.

Alfallah and Maher Said to Insist They Are 'Just Friends'

Alfallah and Maher have maintained they are 'just friends,' despite renewed speculation following their latest outing.

Also claims Alfallah continues to see Pacino regularly due to their shared parenting responsibilities and reportedly still speaks positively of the actor.

Insiders cited in the article further suggest Alfallah is attempting to manage a 'tricky situation,' wanting to avoid fuelling rumours while also remaining considerate of Pacino's feelings as they continue to co-parent. Alfallah or her representatives have confirmed none of these claims.

Past Relationship Context and Lack of Independent Verification

Pacino and Alfallah's relationship became public in 2022 before ending in 2023, when the pair reached a custody agreement for their young son. Their romance attracted widespread media attention due to their significant age difference. Since the split, both have remained largely private about their personal lives.

Maher, 69, has long been a fixture on American television as host of Real Time with Bill Maher and has not publicly addressed any rumours linking him to Alfallah.

With no confirmed statements from any of the parties and no details reported by established entertainment or news outlets, the current discussion remains rooted entirely in tabloid commentary.

Unverified Rumours Driven Solely by the Magazine

As of now, there is no independent evidence supporting claims that Pacino is upset with Maher, nor that Alfallah and Maher are anything other than casual social acquaintances. The allegations of tension, private insults and emotional fallout originate exclusively from Globe, a publication known for speculative celebrity reporting.

Until Pacino, Maher or Alfallah address the rumours directly, the narrative remains unverified and should be viewed as tabloid-sourced speculation rather than fact.