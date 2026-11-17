An Alabama judge who approved a plea agreement that allowed a man later accused of killing 18 people to leave prison has criticised legislation giving courts greater powers to keep defendants behind bars while awaiting trial.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge David Carpenter has described Alabama's Aniah's Law as an attack on constitutional protections, arguing that people should not lose their freedom indefinitely simply because they have been charged with a crime. His remarks have attracted scrutiny because of his earlier involvement in the sentencing of Damien McDaniel, who was subsequently charged in connection with 18 deaths.

Judge Questions Constitutional Protections

In a series of social media comments, Carpenter questioned why Americans concerned about government surveillance appeared less troubled by laws allowing authorities to detain defendants without bail.

He said that expanded detention powers threatened the presumption of innocence, warning that anyone could find themselves facing criminal proceedings. Carpenter also suggested that such legislation could leave people imprisoned indefinitely based on accusations that had yet to be established in court.

'Can someone explain to me why the people who are so alarmed that a flock camera might spot their car on a public road, and they call that government overreach, are silent on the fact that voters across the country keep overwhelmingly passing new laws to empower the government to hold you in jail indefinitely on the basis of a charge only,' the judge said.

Alabama voters approved an expansion of Aniah's Law in November 2026. The constitutional amendment added several offences to the list of charges for which judges can consider denying defendants bail, including attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and firing weapons into occupied buildings or vehicles.

However, the legislation does not automatically require everyone charged with those offences to remain behind bars. Prosecutors must request detention, and defendants are entitled to appear in court and present arguments supporting their release.

Previous Ruling Involved Accused Killer

Carpenter's comments have revived questions about his handling of McDaniel's criminal proceedings before the latter became a suspect in a series of deadly shootings across Alabama.

In April 2023, McDaniel pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder stemming from a 2019 shooting involving an occupied vehicle. He received a 15-year split sentence, with two years to serve in prison and three years of probation, while the remaining prison term was suspended. His sentence included substantial credit for time already spent in custody, allowing him to leave jail.

His bond had previously been revoked after authorities found him with stolen firearms in his vehicle. Following further violations and periods in custody, he eventually secured a plea agreement approved by Carpenter. The judge credited him with 776 days already spent in jail, which contributed to his release.

McDaniel became a suspect in multiple shootings in the Birmingham area. Prosecutors allege that he killed 18 people, including an unborn child, and injured more than 30 others over approximately 14 months.

Among the incidents was the September 2024 shooting outside Hush Lounge in Birmingham's Five Points South neighbourhood, which left four people dead and 17 injured. McDaniel has also been charged in connection with other deadly attacks. He has denied the allegations and is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.