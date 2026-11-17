The White House has instructed US executive agencies to secure approval before staff agree to appear before Congress.

The directive followed a prosecutor's letter demanding that Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren preserve documents and communications.

Warren has publicly declared that 'accountability is coming.'

White House Requires Approval From Two Offices

The memo, attributed to presidential counsel Scharf, directs department lawyers to obtain clearance from both the Office of Legislative Affairs and the Office of the White House Counsel.

'Executive Departments and Agencies must obtain approval from the White House Office of Legislative Affairs (OLA) and the Office of the White House Counsel (WHCO) before any agency personnel may agree to appear before any congressional committee,' the memo states.

Its wording covers agreements to appear before congressional committees, without limiting the requirement to witnesses who receive subpoenas.

The instruction concerns personnel in executive departments and agencies, rather than employees across every branch of the federal government.

Scharf presented the requirement as an 'established White House consultation process'. He described its purpose as ensuring that executive departments and agencies remained disciplined in carrying out their work and serving the American people.

No timetable for approval was specified, nor was there guidance on how agencies should respond to an approaching congressional deadline.

White House Allies Challenge Warren's Scrutiny Pledge

Prosecutor Aaron Reitz's letter accused Warren of attempting to 'weaponise congressional investigations and deprive citizens of their core constitutional rights.'

He demanded that the Massachusetts Democrat retain relevant records and communications.

Stephen Miller shared the letter on X, citing '18 USC 241 and 242'. Section 241 concerns conspiracies to interfere with rights protected by the Constitution or federal law. The citation does not itself establish that Warren committed an offence.

Congressional Contempt and the White House Directive

The requirement could create difficulties for employees subpoenaed by Congress. Refusing to comply with a lawful congressional subpoena can expose a witness to contempt proceedings, even when the refusal is directed by the administration.

Congress can refer a contempt finding to the Justice Department for possible criminal charges. A referral does not itself amount to a conviction or establish that prosecutors will pursue a case.

A separate route is inherent contempt. Under that authority, either the House or Senate can direct its sergeant-at-arms to arrest someone accused of obstructing its legislative work. The chamber can hold a hearing and order detention without involving the Justice Department.

Those are distinct enforcement mechanisms. The instructions do not explain how the White House would resolve a conflict between an agency's directives and a congressional demand for testimony.

A potential presidential pardon would raise another issue. A pardon for a federal criminal contempt offence would not necessarily preclude Congress from directly exercising its separate power to detain someone.

Officials who have already left the administration present a further unresolved question. Dismissals and resignations mean Congress could seek testimony from people who are no longer employed by the departments covered by the directive.

Former officials who receive congressional subpoenas may not be subject to the White House approval requirement imposed on current agency personnel.