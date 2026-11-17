A forensic scientist has argued that autopsy photographs of Jeffrey Epstein show injuries more consistent with strangulation than suicide, and questioned why investigators never tested the financier's fingernails for DNA.

New York City's medical examiner's office stands by its ruling that Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019, while the FBI and the Justice Department's inspector general found no evidence that anyone else was involved.

'That Doesn't Look Like a Hanging Mark'

Michael Freeman, a forensic scientist who studies bias and error in death investigations, presented his findings at an online event hosted by Middle Temple in London, after University College London withdrew its venue, The New York Times reported.

Freeman said the mark on Epstein's neck looked wrong for a hanging. Rather than a smooth line rising to a peak, it was deep, ragged and branched into a Y-shape on one side. 'Wait a minute, that doesn't look like a hanging mark,' he recalled thinking.

In Freeman's view, the mark is more consistent with strangulation from behind, after which the body was suspended from a bunk bed to stage a hanging. He also points to possible fingernail marks above the ligature line, an abrasion at the base of the neck, a deep shoulder haemorrhage and apparent facial injuries.

'The injuries and the way the body was found don't match up,' he said.

The Untested Fingernails

Freeman faulted investigators for failing to test Epstein's fingernails for DNA, which could potentially have revealed traces of another person.

The Justice Department's inspector general previously reported that Epstein had no broken fingernails or debris beneath them, although those observations are not the same as DNA testing. Freeman said he had 'no idea' who might have killed Epstein, Newser reported.

Freeman, who never examined the body and worked from autopsy files supplied by Epstein's brother Mark, said he was not paid by him.

Freeman is not a board-certified forensic pathologist. He holds doctorates in epidemiology and forensic medicine, teaches forensic medicine at two universities and is a fellow of the Faculty of Forensic & Legal Medicine at the UK's Royal College of Physicians, where he edits its journal. His co-authors are cognitive neuroscientist Itiel Dror and forensic pathologist Anders Eriksson.

The Official Suicide Ruling

The city medical examiner's office, which performed the autopsy, 'stands by its determination' of suicide, The Times reported.

Kristin Roman, the medical examiner who carried out the 2019 autopsy and has since retired, said she had no doubt it was suicide and that the body showed no signs of a struggle. The Times noted that she did not have photographs of the body hanging.

Forensic pathologists who viewed some of the photographs agreed that the mark was atypical for a hanging, but some said the images could still be consistent with suicide.

The Times noted that the totality of the evidence points overwhelmingly to suicide.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he died. His death, which followed prison staff failures that left him unmonitored overnight, has fuelled conspiracy theories ever since.

The inspector general's 2023 report documented missed checks and falsified records but found no evidence contradicting the FBI's conclusion that there was no criminality. Congress passed legislation last year requiring the release of government files on Epstein.

Democrats, who take control of Congress in January 2027, have listed the Epstein scandal among their planned areas of oversight.