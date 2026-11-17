Donald Trump said, 'I don't take any responsibility.' CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins replayed the president's response to Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop on her programme on Monday 16 November, as investigators examined a communications failure that disrupted thousands of flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration halted departures across the United States on Friday 13 November after instability affected air traffic control communications and radar feeds. Aircraft already airborne landed safely, but passengers faced widespread cancellations and delays as airlines worked to restore their schedules.

Trump addressed the disruption outside the White House on Monday before departing for Asia. Asked by ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott what responsibility he took as president, he replied: 'I don't take any responsibility.'

He praised Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and aviation officials for their response, pointing to the absence of injuries or crashes. Earlier in the same exchange, however, he blamed outdated equipment and criticised former president Joe Biden's administration.

Trump Blames Ageing Equipment as FAA Investigates

Trump said parts of the air traffic control system were more than 50 years old. He also accused the Biden administration of wasting money while replacing copper lines with newer infrastructure. Investigators had not established that the previous administration caused Friday's failure.

He said the problem involved 'very, very old equipment that had a heart attack'. Collins played the remarks on The Source, drawing attention to the comparison before turning to Democratic Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota.

The FAA's account pointed to a network problem. The agency said a surge in network traffic had destabilised communications, with roughly 1,000 connection attempts occurring every four to five seconds.

The disruption affected 17 of the FAA's 22 en route air traffic control centres and some approach-control facilities, according to the agency.

Investigators identified two possible locations: an FAA radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, and a radar site in Amarillo, Texas. Contractor L3Harris had been replacing equipment at the Arkansas site, including installing a router.

Duffy said on Sunday that the work involved switching ageing copper wiring to fibre-optic cables. The contractor has co-operated with investigators, and the FAA has not announced a final determination of the cause.

Collins Questions a Run of Technology Failures

The aviation disruption was not the only technology problem Collins discussed. Microsoft services including Outlook and Teams suffered an outage the previous Thursday. On Monday, online banking customers reported difficulties accessing accounts, while United Airlines briefly delayed departures because of its own technical fault.

There was no evidence that the incidents shared a cause. Collins raised a broader question about society's reliance on interconnected technology and the vulnerabilities that may accompany systems designed for convenience.

'We've turned virtually every part of our modern life over to technology,' she told viewers.

Smith criticised Trump's response, saying he appeared to inhabit a world where 'nothing is ever his fault'. She argued that the public wanted elected leaders to focus on solutions rather than assigning responsibility elsewhere.

The FAA said it was working with L3Harris to establish what happened. For travellers still dealing with the disruption, the immediate concern was getting flights back on schedule.