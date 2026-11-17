Republican US Representative Virginia Foxx has requested a recount after trailing Democrat Chuck Hubbard by a reported 331 votes in North Carolina's 5th Congressional District election on 3 November 2026. The longtime incumbent says she plans to contest the seat again in 2028, regardless of the recount's outcome.

The request, announced on Monday, 16 November, followed county election canvasses completed three days earlier. Local reporting citing state figures put Hubbard on 139,770 votes, or 48.74 per cent, and Foxx on 139,439, or 48.62 per cent.

Libertarian Robert Luffman received 7,579 votes, or 2.64 per cent. Another local report cited a 335-vote margin, rather than 331, so the reported figures should be checked against the relevant returns and their publication dates.

Foxx has represented the district since 2005. Hubbard's narrow lead followed changes in the count as additional ballots were processed after election night. The county canvasses provide the figures cited in the request for a recount.

Foxx Calls for Recount After Narrow Deficit

'This is a tiny deficit, but it is a deficit,' Foxx wrote in a fundraising message cited by WFMY News 2. 'I am requesting a full recount.'

In a separate campaign statement, Foxx said she had officially requested a 'careful recount' of ballots cast across the district. She described the difference as approximately one vote in every 1,000 cast.

North Carolina permits a trailing candidate to request a recount in a non-statewide contest when the margin is no more than 1 per cent of the total votes cast. The reported gap is within that threshold.

For congressional elections, written requests must reach the North Carolina State Board of Elections by noon on Tuesday, 17 November. Foxx announced her request publicly on Monday. A local report published at the time said it had not yet appeared on the board's published list.

Neither Foxx nor Hubbard received a majority of the votes. The state's recount rule, however, is based on the margin between candidates, not whether either candidate passed the 50 per cent mark.

Campaign Cites Counting Problems Elsewhere

In her statement, Foxx pointed to reported counting errors in Georgia, Idaho and Virginia. She referred to a previously undiscovered memory card, unaccounted-for ballots and votes initially assigned to an incorrect column.

The incidents were cited by Foxx's campaign and are not independently established in the information available for this report. They do not, by themselves, provide evidence of similar problems in North Carolina's 5th District.

Foxx said she trusted the officials responsible for reviewing the ballots, citing their professionalism and fairness.

'Free and fair elections are the foundation of representative democracy,' she said, arguing that the state's recount provisions help resolve close contests.

A recount is an established election procedure and does not, on its own, show that the original tally was inaccurate. State guidance says the initial process involves running ballots through tabulators, with bipartisan teams overseeing the work.

The board expects initial machine recounts to be completed by 23 November. It plans to consider statewide certification on 24 November, although further hand-counting can follow in certain circumstances.

Foxx has also said she intends to run in 2028, indicating that she plans to remain politically active if Hubbard takes the seat. The immediate question is whether the recount changes the reported margin. The final result remains subject to the state's election process.