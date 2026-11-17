Jared Kushner's Belgrade hotel project has been terminated, after his investment firm withdrew. The cancellation ends a Trump-branded luxury development plan on a site damaged by NATO bombing, after protests and a criminal investigation. A Threads post reacting said: 'Love this for him.'

Serbia Formally Ends Kushner Agreement

Serbia's caretaker construction minister, Aleksandra Sofronijević, confirmed on 16 November that the termination agreement with Atlantic Incubation Partners LLC, linked to Kushner, had been signed. She said both parties had no outstanding claims against each other, completing the process under a Serbian government decision adopted in August 2026.

The contract was signed in May 2024. It provided for a free 99-year land lease. The planned joint venture would have given the investor a 77.5 per cent stake and Serbia a 22.5 per cent stake, giving the American partner control of the company. The agreement required the state to remove the site's protected status, demolish the existing buildings at its own expense and provide the land without charge. If Serbia failed to meet its obligations by May 2026, the investor could potentially seek compensation, with the reported contractual liability capped at €50 million ($55 million).

Affinity Partners had already announced its withdrawal on 15 December 2025, the same day prosecutors filed an indictment proposal against four Serbian officials. The November 2026 agreement therefore marks the formal contractual end, rather than the date Kushner first stepped away.

Protests Over Belgrade's Historic Site

The proposed development would have replaced the former Yugoslav Army General Staff complex with a luxury hotel, casino, residences, offices and shops.

The buildings were designed by modernist architect Nikola Dobrović after the Second World War and were damaged during NATO's 1999 bombing campaign.

Protests by students, architects and heritage campaigners challenged the plan and the government's decision to remove the complex's protected cultural-property status in November 2024. Opposition intensified after the Serbian parliament passed special legislation intended to facilitate the redevelopment.

Legal Row Involved Serbian Officials

Serbia's organised crime prosecutors filed an indictment proposal against Culture Minister Nikola Selaković, ministry secretary Slavica Jelača and heritage officials Goran Vasić and Aleksandar Ivanović. All four faced abuse of office; three faced document falsification, while Ivanović faced a separate charge of aiding the offence.

All four defendants pleaded not guilty when their trial began in February 2026. In May 2025, Serbia's organised crime prosecutor's office said Vasić had admitted the act of falsification during questioning. That earlier statement was not a court conviction, and Vasić subsequently denied the charges in court. Selaković has also denied wrongdoing. The allegations concern Serbian officials; there is no indication that Kushner or Affinity Partners were accused of participating in the alleged document falsification.

Serbia's Political Backdrop

The cancellation comes amid a political shift. In parliamentary elections held on 25 October 2026, the student-backed Student List won 53.01 per cent of the vote and secured 140 of the National Assembly's 250 seats, defeating the list led by the Serbian Progressive Party.

The result followed anti-corruption protests and public anger. It provides context for the political climate surrounding the project, although there is no evidence that the election itself caused the termination.

The signed agreement removes the prospect of mutual financial claims, according to reporting on its terms. The future of the former General Staff buildings, however, remains unresolved.