Pope Leo XIV was struck near the eye by a rosary thrown from a crowd in Lima, Peru, on Monday, 16 November 2026.

He later made light of the incident and praised the faith of the worshipper who had tried to give him the prayer beads.

The moment unfolded as Leo travelled through the crowd in his popemobile at Las Palmas Air Base, ahead of a farewell Mass.

The service concluded his six-day visit to Peru, the final stop on a 12-day South American tour that also included Uruguay and Argentina.

Leo Jokes About Rosary That Struck Him

Video of the encounter showed an object flying towards the pontiff as he greeted people lining his route. He reached towards it but appeared to miss the catch, then winced and touched his eye. The Mass proceeded as scheduled, and Reuters reported no indication that he had been injured.

The episode came up later during a news conference aboard the papal plane bound for Rome. Peruvian television journalist Fátima Saldonid told Leo that viewers had been concerned by the footage, while stressing that the gesture had been made out of affection.

BREAKING: Pope Leo XIV was STRUCK NEAR THE EYE by a rosary thrown from the crowd while riding in his popemobile in Lima, Peru. pic.twitter.com/KupScWr9hW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 17, 2026

Leo thanked those who had welcomed him throughout his visit. He said the person who threw the rosary had acted with faith and simply wanted to offer him a religious gift.

He added that such experiences stay 'in the heart... perhaps in the eye as well', according to the Vatican's published transcript of his remarks.

The pope went on to describe the enthusiasm he had witnessed, saying it reflected deep faith and a desire to receive a blessing. He said the person had wanted to offer him a religious gift.

Gifts Thrown at Papal Events Pose Security Challenges

Leo has longstanding ties to Peru. Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, he spent roughly two decades working there as a missionary and bishop. He also holds Peruvian citizenship and referred to the country as his homeland during the visit.

The Vatican said approximately 1.5 million people attended the Mass at Las Palmas Air Base, citing local authorities. Others gathered along the route to see the pontiff pass.

Pilgrims often throw rosaries, soft toys, flags and other gifts towards passing popes, hoping they will catch or bless them. Leo has caught objects from crowds, although he has not always avoided mishaps.

During an earlier appearance in Rome, he accidentally struck a Vatican camera operator while attempting to catch a thrown item. Reuters reported that he subsequently apologised to the operator.

For papal security personnel, even well-intentioned gifts present a practical concern. The Associated Press reported that Leo's bodyguards regard objects thrown towards him as a significant risk during public appearances.

Leo's comments came later, after Saldonid raised viewers' concern during the flight to Rome. He focused on the worshipper's apparent intention to offer a religious gift and on the faith he had seen among those who came to greet him. The available account records no injury and no change to the Mass schedule. It also does not say whether security staff took any further action after the incident.

Monday's rosary incident illustrated that tension: the pope wanted to remain close to the crowd, but a gesture of devotion still managed to catch him off guard.