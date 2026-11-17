Donald Trump's hair and makeup expenses have become an unlikely flashpoint in a Republican power struggle, with party rebels demanding answers over thousands of dollars in spending as they try to remove the president's handpicked Republican National Committee chairman, Joe Gruters.

Gruters has defended the committee's decision to cover hair and makeup services for Trump and senior administration officials, arguing that the arrangement prevented the expense from falling on taxpayers. But with Republicans reeling from their midterm defeats, his explanation has done little to silence critics questioning the party's priorities.

@WhiteHouse 🤬The RNC spent $59,000 on hair and makeup for Trump and top MAGA officials, mostly paid to Brittany Goetz, a former Fox News stylist.

Party Infighting: Some Republicans are pushing to oust RNC Chair Joe Gruters, citing midterm losses and internal disputes.… pic.twitter.com/1x4qKIFSoe — Sumner (@renmusb1) November 17, 2026

In a letter to RNC members obtained by The Associated Press, Gruters wrote: 'This was a request made of us so that the expense did not fall to taxpayers.'

He added that the officials involved had generously given their time and energy to help the party during the election cycle and had asked for little in return.

Inside the RNC's $59,000 Spending Controversy

Federal campaign finance records cited by NOTUS show that the RNC spent more than $59,000 on 'media preparation' between April and November 2025, with payments going to two makeup artists.

The largest share, $53,850 (£40,814), went to Brittany Goetz, a professional hair and makeup artist who previously worked for Fox News before contracting with the committee. The remainder went to Washington-based makeup artist Carola Myers.

The reported beneficiaries included Trump, Vice President JD Vance and former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. However, the filings do not provide a breakdown showing which individual received each service or how much was spent on Trump's personal grooming.

The controversy has now become ammunition for Republicans seeking a closer examination of the committee's finances.

KC Crosbie's Challenge Threatens Gruters' Grip

Republicans suffered major midterm losses on 3 November 2026, losing control of both the House and Senate despite a substantial fundraising advantage, according to Associated Press reporting.

The fallout has fuelled calls for a forensic audit and a change in leadership. RNC Vice Chair KC Crosbie, a Trump supporter from Kentucky, launched a challenge against Gruters just two days after the election, calling the results a 'serious setback' and demanding an honest assessment of what went wrong.

Her supporters argue that the party needs accountability, not simply another endorsement from the president.

RNC member Oscar Brock of Tennessee, who backs Crosbie, put the criticism bluntly: 'Our job is to elect Republicans broadly, not to support one man all the time.'

Golf Spending and Family Contract Add to Scrutiny

Gruters has also defended a $22,500 (£17,064) expenditure for hospitality space at the Presidents Cup golf event. He said it was offered to major donors and claimed it generated $2.5 million (£1.896 million) in renewed contributions to the RNC.

He also addressed a six-month contract involving Caroline Wiles, daughter of Trump's former chief of staff Susie Wiles. Gruters said the arrangement was made by his predecessor, Michael Whatley, and ended when he became chairman.

Trump Turns Up the Pressure

The leadership battle has become even more contentious because Trump has reportedly threatened to withdraw fundraising assistance, including appearances at party events and permission to use his name and image in fundraising appeals, if members reject Gruters.

Trump has since given the chairman his 'Complete and Total Endorsement' on Truth Social.

The RNC's 168 members will choose their chairman at the January meeting in Arizona. With Crosbie's challenge gathering support and Trump backing Gruters, the vote could become a defining test of the president's influence over his party.

For Gruters, the fight is about more than a controversial spending decision. It is about whether he can survive a challenge from within the very organisation he was chosen to lead, with the 2028 presidential race already looming.