A ticket sold in Alberta has won Canada's record C$90 million (£47.84 million) Lotto Max jackpot, ending the top prize's winless run in the 20 October 2026 draw.

CityNews reported the result, citing the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). The record jackpot remained unclaimed after no ticket matched all seven main numbers in the 16 October draw.

The winning numbers were 08, 15, 19, 23, 26, 28 and 34, with 38 as the bonus number.

A Record Jackpot and a Previous Payout

The prize surpasses the previous advertised record jackpot of C$85 million (£45.19 million), cited by CityNews. The new C$90 million (£47.84 million) jackpot is the largest lottery prize ever offered in Canada.

Before Tuesday's draw, the largest claimed Lotto Max jackpot was C$80 million (£42.53 million), shared by longtime friends from London, Ontario.

Yahoo News reported that the pair won in the 30 December 2025 draw. Their combination-play ticket also secured second-tier winnings, bringing their total payout to C$80,403,285.40 (£42.74 million).

'This is a historic win for Western Canada and for LOTTO MAX players across the country,' Lotto Spot spokesperson Kevin van Egdom said in comments, per DiscoverAirdrie.

Ontario and Prairie Tickets Also Win

Ontario recorded three Maxmillions tickets worth C$1 million (£531,600) each. CityNews said the tickets were sold in Brant County, Toronto and through OLG.ca.

DiscoverAirdrie reported another 12 major winning tickets across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Together with the jackpot ticket, the prizes represented a substantial haul for lottery players across the Prairies and Ontario.

A Winnipeg ticket won C$500,000 (£265,800), half of a Maxmillions prize. An Alberta ticket won almost C$206,000 (£109,510) after matching six main numbers and the bonus.

Three tickets, one from Saskatoon and two from Alberta, each won approximately C$100,000 (£53,160). Three more Alberta tickets won the same amount through EXTRA by matching the final six digits of 4243283.

Of those EXTRA tickets, two were bought outside Calgary and Edmonton, while one was purchased in Edmonton.

What the Lotto Max Odds Mean

Each Lotto Max play costs C$6 (£3.19) and includes four selections of seven numbers from 1 to 52.

Players can choose their first selection, while the other three are generated automatically. Winning the jackpot requires matching all seven main numbers on one selection. Tickets also offer opportunities to win Maxmillions and Maxplus prizes.

OLG introduced the current jackpot ceiling in April 2026, alongside changes to the ticket price, number range and selections included in each play. The revised format also introduced Maxplus prizes.

OLG puts the jackpot odds at one in 33,446,140 per play. The chance of winning any prize is approximately one in 5.8, including smaller awards and free plays.

As IBTimes UK reported, citing CBC News, the jackpot odds can be compared with getting heads on 25 consecutive fair-coin flips. That sequence has a probability of one in 33,554,432.

The broader one-in-5.8 figure covers all prize categories and should not be confused with the chance of winning the jackpot.

How Players Can Check Their Tickets

Lottery officials have urged players to check their tickets. Ontario players can scan them at a lottery retailer or use the OLG app.

For people seeking a break from gambling, the Responsible Gambling Council provides information about self-exclusion options across Canada. These programmes allow people to voluntarily agree not to gamble with participating operators for a chosen period. Availability and eligibility vary by province and operator.