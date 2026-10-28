Tal, Oren and Alon Alexander were each sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on 27 October for crimes connected to a sex-trafficking scheme that used wealth, social connections and promises of luxury experiences to lure women into situations where they were drugged and raped.

US District Judge Valerie E. Caproni handed down the sentences in Manhattan, seven months after their convictions. Twins Oren and Alon are 39; their older brother Tal is 40. The punishment followed an emotional hearing at which women described the continuing consequences of the assaults.

Prosecutors had requested life imprisonment for all three men. Their lawyers sought 15 years while continuing to argue that the brothers were innocent.

Luxury Invitations Became Opportunities for Abuse

According to the Justice Department's account of trial evidence, the conspiracy operated from at least around 2008 through at least around 2021. Oren and Tal's prominence in luxury property markets helped provide access to social circles and settings in which victims were targeted.

Women were approached through social media, dating apps, parties and personal encounters. Prosecutors said the brothers and others used promises of travel, accommodation and exclusive experiences to arrange meetings and trips.

At multiple events, victims' drinks were secretly drugged before sexual assaults. Some women experienced impaired movement, difficulty speaking and gaps in their memories, limiting their ability to resist or escape. The prosecution's account also described assaults outside organised trips, including encounters originating in bars and nightclubs.

The brothers were convicted on 9 March of federal offences including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Their individual convictions also covered other sexual offences, with some involving minors.

Women Describe Lasting Harm

At sentencing, women described nightmares, fear and the loss of the lives they had known before the assaults. One characterised her experience as an 'eternity of terror'.

Artist and gallery owner Lindsey Acree, who testified about being assaulted by Tal Alexander and another man at a Hamptons home in 2011, told the court that even life imprisonment would not adequately reflect the harm suffered by victims.

Another woman, speaking under the pseudonym Katie Moore, told the court that the brothers had spent years treating women and girls as though their lives and humanity did not matter.

Brothers Maintain Their Innocence

All three brothers addressed the court before learning their sentences, continuing to deny drugging or sexually assaulting anyone. Their defence submissions likewise rejected the prosecution's account and maintained that they had not committed sex trafficking.

Caproni directly challenged those denials.

'You did not have to stand up and say you've never raped anyone,' she said. 'That's a lie and you know it.'

The judge also contrasted the favourable accounts offered by the brothers' supporters with the conduct described by victims, invoking Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. She characterised their treatment of women as predatory despite their claims to have changed through marriage and fatherhood.

In addition to their prison terms, each brother received 10 years of supervised release. The court also directed them to participate in sex-offender treatment programmes in prison. Their continuing denials did not alter the convictions on which the sentences were imposed.