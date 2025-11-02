Is she or isn't she the next Wonder Woman?

After weeks of fevered speculation, Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario has finally broken her silence on viral rumours linking her to the iconic superhero role in James Gunn's rebooted DC Universe.

The White Lotus and Mayfair Witches actress has found herself at the heart of a global fan campaign after social media erupted with fancasts imagining her as the next Diana Prince.

Fans across TikTok, X and Reddit have been flooding timelines with digital posters and fan art of Daddario in the Amazonian armour, convinced she is destined to inherit Gal Gadot's crown.

But now, Daddario herself has spoken, and her answer may not be what fans were hoping for.

How the Hype Began

The frenzy began earlier this year when DC Studios boss James Gunn confirmed that Wonder Woman would return in future projects.

Almost overnight, fancasts took over the internet, with thousands of fans declaring Daddario their top pick to wield the Lasso of Truth.

Her cool, commanding presence and past work in action blockbusters made her an instant favourite, while tags such as #AlexandraDaddarioWonderWoman trended for days.

Despite the excitement, DC Studios has yet to make any official casting announcements, keeping fans guessing and fuelling endless online debate.

Daddario's Response

Speaking to ScreenRant, Daddario addressed the viral speculation head-on, confirming that she has not been approached for the role.

'I have to be honest, I haven't seen any of that [fan art],' she said when asked about the buzz. She added that while she finds the attention flattering, there are no talks taking place.

The actress also praised Gunn's creative direction, making clear that she would be open to working with him one day.

'But of course, working with James Gunn would be amazing in any capacity, but I wasn't aware that that was going on,' she added.

Her calm and candid response may have cooled the current wave of hysteria, but it has also made fans even more determined to see her in the role.

Gunn's New DC Vision

Since taking over DC Studios in 2023, Gunn has been reshaping the superhero franchise under the banner Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Confirmed titles include Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold and an untitled Wonder Woman film currently in early development.

Industry insiders say a writer originally attached to a Teen Titans project has now joined the Wonder Woman script team. Gunn later clarified that while the film is a priority, it is not being rushed, as the studio wants a strong story before production begins.

Why Fans Think She Is the One

Fans insist Daddario's mix of strength, grace and on-screen magnetism makes her the perfect fit for Wonder Woman. Her performances in San Andreas, Baywatch and Percy Jackson and the Olympians proved her action credentials, while The White Lotus showcased her emotional depth and charisma.

Supporters argue that she embodies the balance of power and compassion that defines Diana Prince, a warrior with humanity.

Even without confirmation, the idea of Daddario as Wonder Woman has taken on a life of its own, keeping her name at the centre of every fan wishlist.

Life Beyond the Rumours

Away from the speculation, Daddario continues to balance stardom with family life. She currently stars as Dr Rowan Fielding in AMC's Mayfair Witches, based on Anne Rice's gothic novels, and welcomed her first child in 2024 with husband Andrew Form, the producer behind A Quiet Place.

While fans may still be dreaming of her in the red-and-gold armour, Daddario's poised response proves she does not need a tiara to shine. Hollywood already sees her as a queen in her own right.