Fans of Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy are buzzing once again after fresh hints that a Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire might not be entirely off the table. The speculation follows comments from screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, co-writer of The Batman films, who revealed that his proposed script for a new Spider-Man 4 has not been rejected — yet.

A Potential Return for Tobey Maguire

Earlier this year, Tomlin spoke about his ambition to craft a story that sees Peter Parker as both a husband and a father, reuniting Maguire with Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson. In his words, it would show 'a Spider-Man balancing the responsibilities of family life with the enduring call to heroism.'

Honestly right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a Spider-Man 4 where Tobey’s Spider-Man is juggling being a husband and a father. Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last 8 films. https://t.co/tXdKKY7tBu — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) July 31, 2025

When asked recently on X (formerly Twitter) for an update on the project, Tomlin responded,

Slow and steady wins the race. There won’t be anything to say about that for a long time (if ever!) because it involves a lot of people and politics and things going right that have nothing to do with me, but I haven’t gotten a “no” yet! https://t.co/hdYju4h0p4 — mattson tomlin (@mattsontomlin) October 26, 2025

That small detail — 'no no yet' — was enough to ignite a wave of excitement across Reddit's r/raimimemes community, with users calling the idea 'the ultimate redemption arc' and others joking that Maguire's 'dad-era Peter Parker' could be the multiverse's most relatable hero, even potentially 'breaking the internet':

Why a Fourth Film Isn't Impossible

Although Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire is far from confirmed, the timing might just work in its favour. The actor's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) firmly re-established his version of the web-slinger within Marvel's multiverse. The film earned nearly $2 billion (approximately £1.5 billion) globally, proving that audiences still have immense affection for the early-2000s incarnation of the hero.

Moreover, Hollywood is no stranger to running parallel franchises. The DC Universe currently sustains two Batmen — Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman saga, and a new iteration soon to be cast for James Gunn's The Brave and The Bold. A similar dual-track approach could easily allow Maguire's mature Spider-Man to exist alongside Tom Holland's youthful version, who is now filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, due for release next year.

As Tomlin himself noted, 'Hollywood is slow,' adding that, even if the project moves forward, 'it's definitely not going to be this year.'

For now, he remains busy with The Batman Part II and adaptations of John Wick: Caine and BRZRKR — but his continued enthusiasm keeps fans hopeful.

Disney+ Post Coincides

Adding to the renewed excitement, a recent post from Disney+ gave fans of the MCU franchise something to look forward to, sooner than a 'Spidey' comeback. The streaming platform wrote on Instagram:

"Our family is coming home. 💙 Stream Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Disney+ 5 November."

While Marvel and Sony continue to operate their respective franchises independently, both studios have previously collaborated to allow crossover appearances, as seen in No Way Home. Whether this cooperation will extend to a new Maguire project remains unconfirmed.

As of writing, Sony Pictures has not announced any plans for a Maguire-fronted Spider-Man 4, and Marvel Studios has not commented on its potential involvement.

Until official statements are made, Tomlin's remarks represent the only indication that discussions — however early — may still be ongoing within the industry.

